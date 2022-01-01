How Is Chrishell Stause Really Doing Amid Her Split From Jason Oppenheim?

During the pandemic, one of our favorite reality shows has been "Selling Sunset." When news broke that agent Chrishell Stause was dating Jason Oppenheim, we fans went wild! Just like the on-screen drama we love about the Netflix reality series, it all happened fast, but then ended in chaos. Chrishell and Jason split just before the holidays, which was very sad.

If you have been living under a rock, "Selling Sunset" is one of the most popular television escapes, following the world of one of LA's top luxury realtors. The homes are huge, and the designer outfits are tiny! According to Netflix, the show follows the agents of The Oppenheim Group, "the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip." The reality series stars agency owners Jason and Brett Oppenheim. The main stars of "Selling Sunset" include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and everyone's favorite mean girl, Christine Quinn.

So if you haven't started watching yet, go directly to Netflix as soon as you're done with this story! You'll thank us later, and it's a perfect way to ring in the new year (or nurse a headache). But the burning question fans of the show want to know is how Chrishell is doing after her split from Jason! That lady has had enough heartbreak.