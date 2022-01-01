How Is Chrishell Stause Really Doing Amid Her Split From Jason Oppenheim?
During the pandemic, one of our favorite reality shows has been "Selling Sunset." When news broke that agent Chrishell Stause was dating Jason Oppenheim, we fans went wild! Just like the on-screen drama we love about the Netflix reality series, it all happened fast, but then ended in chaos. Chrishell and Jason split just before the holidays, which was very sad.
If you have been living under a rock, "Selling Sunset" is one of the most popular television escapes, following the world of one of LA's top luxury realtors. The homes are huge, and the designer outfits are tiny! According to Netflix, the show follows the agents of The Oppenheim Group, "the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip." The reality series stars agency owners Jason and Brett Oppenheim. The main stars of "Selling Sunset" include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and everyone's favorite mean girl, Christine Quinn.
So if you haven't started watching yet, go directly to Netflix as soon as you're done with this story! You'll thank us later, and it's a perfect way to ring in the new year (or nurse a headache). But the burning question fans of the show want to know is how Chrishell is doing after her split from Jason! That lady has had enough heartbreak.
Chrishell Stause is apparently struggling after her split
Chrishell Stause is struggling after her breakup with Jason Oppenheim, and the reality star just tested positive for COVID-19. The heartbreaking truth about Chrishell and Jason's breakup is that they love each other, but aren't on the same page about having kids. Add COVID-19 to the mix, and no wonder Chrishell is having a tough time. An inside source told People that the 40-year-old real estate agent is trying to be positive but is struggling.
"She's upset still. She feels like life has kicked her down quite a few times these past years, and that's been a hard feeling," the insider claimed. "She wants marriage and a family, so the fact that the journey hasn't gone as planned has made her feel like life hasn't always been fair to her. It's like a cycle of happiness, curveball, happiness, curveball."
Chrishell finalized her divorce from "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley in February 2021. The gorgeous and cheerful Chrishell had her life turned upside-down after her husband of two years suddenly filed for divorce in 2019. Hartley told Chrishell he was divorcing her via text message! The woman deserves some good luck in her love life. The "Selling Sunset" inside source also told People that Chrishell is "a positive human by nature and always strives to see the best in people. Despite the public breakups and divorce, she won't let that stop her from living her life and going after what she wants." We are rooting for you, Chrishell.