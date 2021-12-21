Inside Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim's Split
Chrishell Stause has had a lot going on in her love life over the past few years: She became a realtor reality star on the hit Netflix series, "Selling Sunset," and we watched her divorce from "This Is Us" star Jason Hartley unfold before our very own eyes. While the divorce was a tough time for Chrishell, who says she was blindsided by the split, she soon after made her ballroom debut on "Dancing With the Stars."
"I have dealt with personal stuff with my family, but even that... it just feels like it's just an important time to say yes to things, because you don't know how short life is," Chrishell told Entertainment Tonight of her decision to join the show. It was on the set of the ABC show that Chrishell met dancer Keo Motsepe, who she would go on to date, according to Us Weekly — though they pulled the plug on their relationship after just three months. The outlet noted that the soap star then swore off dating for a long time. "I am off of men. Ask me in a year," she wrote on an Instagram post, per the site, quipping, "Jesus Take the Wheel." But she didn't stick to her word.
Shortly after, Chrishell and "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim linked up, with Jason telling Us Weekly that their friendship had blossomed into "an amazing relationship." The news of Chrishell and Jason's romance reportedly caused a lot of chatter among the women in the office, seeing as Jason owns the Oppenheim Group where Chrishell works. But almost as quickly as their relationship began, it fizzled.
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim call it quits
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dunzo. According to People, the couple called it quits in late December, just five months after announcing that they were dating in the first place. Awkwardly enough, since Jason is Chrishell's boss, it's not like the two can exactly just cut all ties — though the breakup and their new dynamic will undoubtedly make for a dramatic new season of "Selling Sunset," to say the least.
Not many details about the breakup are known, but it seems like crummy timing with the holidays right around the corner. As of this writing, the couple's reps have also declined to comment on the soured relationship, leaving a lot of questions unanswered.
A few days before news of the split broke, Chrishell spoke to TMZ about her love life, and things seemed to be good between her and Jason. In fact, she even addressed the couple's height difference in a loving way. "I honestly just think the height thing is so ridiculous, it doesn't matter," she shared, saying that chemistry should be the most important thing in a relationship. Jason's last appearance on Chrishell's Instagram feed came in late November when the pair worked with The LA Mission to serve food to the homeless community on Thanksgiving. In October, she also shared a saucy photo of herself and Jason, stating that she likes her "snacks with a little salt and pepper on them," obviously referring to Jason's hair.
Jason previously dated "Selling Sunset" star Mary Fitzgerald, who still works for him.