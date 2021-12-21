Inside Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim's Split

Chrishell Stause has had a lot going on in her love life over the past few years: She became a realtor reality star on the hit Netflix series, "Selling Sunset," and we watched her divorce from "This Is Us" star Jason Hartley unfold before our very own eyes. While the divorce was a tough time for Chrishell, who says she was blindsided by the split, she soon after made her ballroom debut on "Dancing With the Stars."

"I have dealt with personal stuff with my family, but even that... it just feels like it's just an important time to say yes to things, because you don't know how short life is," Chrishell told Entertainment Tonight of her decision to join the show. It was on the set of the ABC show that Chrishell met dancer Keo Motsepe, who she would go on to date, according to Us Weekly — though they pulled the plug on their relationship after just three months. The outlet noted that the soap star then swore off dating for a long time. "I am off of men. Ask me in a year," she wrote on an Instagram post, per the site, quipping, "Jesus Take the Wheel." But she didn't stick to her word.

Shortly after, Chrishell and "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim linked up, with Jason telling Us Weekly that their friendship had blossomed into "an amazing relationship." The news of Chrishell and Jason's romance reportedly caused a lot of chatter among the women in the office, seeing as Jason owns the Oppenheim Group where Chrishell works. But almost as quickly as their relationship began, it fizzled.