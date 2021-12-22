Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim Reveal Heartbreaking Truth About Their Breakup
Just months after making their relationship public, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, stars of the hit reality show "Selling Sunset," announced that they have decided to part ways. A source told Us Weekly that they put an end to their short-lived relationship for some time now, but only made a public announcement recently.
Chrishell notably attended the People's Choice Awards earlier this month without Jason by her side, leading to speculations that they have broken up. An insider close to the two divulged that they split "a little while ago," but they assured that the realty outfit where they both work "hasn't been affected by the breakup."
News of Chrishell and Jason's split may come as a surprise, considering how they were never shy to tell the world how happy they are with each other's company. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason told Us Weekly in July. "I care about her deeply and we're very happy together." Last month, he even gushed to Page Six just how in love he was with Chrishell. "I'm really happy," he said. "...The spotlight is whatever. It doesn't bother me that much." It seemed that nothing would tear them apart, but in their recent announcement, the couple shared the real reason as to why they chose to part ways.
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have different ideas about starting a family
On Instagram, both Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim got candid about their split. They revealed that they had opposing views when it comes to building a family. "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote on his Instagram Story, per Page Six. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."
Chrishell echoed the same sentiment in her own post. She said that she decided to be open about what she wants in her relationships, and while it ended up in disappointment, she has nothing but love and respect for Jason. "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she penned.
Chrishell has always been honest about wanting to be a mother. Last year, the 40-year-old reality star told People that she froze her eggs to relieve the pressure off herself in her journey to motherhood. "I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs," she revealed. "I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure... There's a family aspect that I'm missing that I hope is still a possibility for me."