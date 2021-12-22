Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim Reveal Heartbreaking Truth About Their Breakup

Just months after making their relationship public, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, stars of the hit reality show "Selling Sunset," announced that they have decided to part ways. A source told Us Weekly that they put an end to their short-lived relationship for some time now, but only made a public announcement recently.

Chrishell notably attended the People's Choice Awards earlier this month without Jason by her side, leading to speculations that they have broken up. An insider close to the two divulged that they split "a little while ago," but they assured that the realty outfit where they both work "hasn't been affected by the breakup."

News of Chrishell and Jason's split may come as a surprise, considering how they were never shy to tell the world how happy they are with each other's company. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason told Us Weekly in July. "I care about her deeply and we're very happy together." Last month, he even gushed to Page Six just how in love he was with Chrishell. "I'm really happy," he said. "...The spotlight is whatever. It doesn't bother me that much." It seemed that nothing would tear them apart, but in their recent announcement, the couple shared the real reason as to why they chose to part ways.