Jason Oppenheim Has This To Say About His Relationship With Chrisell Stause
When fans first met Chrishell Stause on Season 1 of Netlfix's "Selling Sunset," she had just joined the Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent. The former soap opera actor was newly married to fellow thespian Justin Hartley and was ready to prove herself as the newest member of the brokerage. At the end of Season 3 of the Los Angeles, California-based show, news broke that Chrishell's husband had filed for divorce a little over two years after the pair tied the knot. This came as just as much of a surprise to the reality star as it did to the viewers. "I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed," the "Dancing with the Stars" contestant revealed on the show, via Us Weekly. "45 minutes later, the world knew."
Chrishell appeared to bounce back from the publicized scandal, spending eight weeks on "Dancing With the Stars," dating a fellow dancer from the show — Keo Motsepe — and finalizing her divorce, via Us Weekly. In Season 4 of "Selling Sunset," the "Under Construction" author appears to be living her best life. Despite her relationship with Motsepe not working out, Chrishell was able to find love in a totally unexpected place — with her boss, Jason Oppenheim.
Jason Oppenheim says he and Chrishell Stause are 'very happy together'
Viewers were shocked when "Selling Sunset" stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause went public with their relationship on Instagram in July during a Europe trip with some fellow cast members. While their relationship wasn't featured on Season 4 of the Netflix series, the preview for Season 5 teased the big reveal and their fellow castmates' reactions. "I think I can speak for both of us in saying that we weren't thinking about each other romantically [before]. There was definitely a transition," Oppenheim divulged to Us Weekly. "We had been so open about what we were looking for with each other because we had become close friends. She knew my dating life, and we would almost joke about our each other's dating lives and what we were looking for and things like that."
When it came to going public with their relationship, the new couple revealed it earlier than planned. "I felt like we were about to be outed by paparazzi photos," Chrishell revealed to Cosmopolitan UK. "We announced it a little earlier than I would've liked to, But I didn't want people to think it was a mistake or they'd 'caught us' doing something; I wanted to be able to hold my boyfriend's hand at dinner." Despite their seemingly "early" reveal, the couple appears to be going strong. "I love her," Jason admitted to Us Weekly.