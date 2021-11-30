Jason Oppenheim Has This To Say About His Relationship With Chrisell Stause

Viewers were shocked when "Selling Sunset" stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause went public with their relationship on Instagram in July during a Europe trip with some fellow cast members. While their relationship wasn't featured on Season 4 of the Netflix series, the preview for Season 5 teased the big reveal and their fellow castmates' reactions. "I think I can speak for both of us in saying that we weren't thinking about each other romantically [before]. There was definitely a transition," Oppenheim divulged to Us Weekly. "We had been so open about what we were looking for with each other because we had become close friends. She knew my dating life, and we would almost joke about our each other's dating lives and what we were looking for and things like that."

When it came to going public with their relationship, the new couple revealed it earlier than planned. "I felt like we were about to be outed by paparazzi photos," Chrishell revealed to Cosmopolitan UK. "We announced it a little earlier than I would've liked to, But I didn't want people to think it was a mistake or they'd 'caught us' doing something; I wanted to be able to hold my boyfriend's hand at dinner." Despite their seemingly "early" reveal, the couple appears to be going strong. "I love her," Jason admitted to Us Weekly.