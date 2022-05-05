Everything We Know About The Singer Chrishell Stause Was Reportedly Just Spotted With
Chrishell Stause has a new person in her life, and we finally have intel on who it is.
Fans of "Selling Sunset" know that Stause is down on luck when it comes to love. The reality star, who was previously married to "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley, recently shared how devastating it was to have her divorce publicized on the show. "That was obviously very humiliating, and the fact that I still had to film a reality show — it was that or quit," she shared on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast. "But all of a sudden, I'd just lost everything."
Stause went on to date her boss, Jason Oppenheim, but the two parted ways after only months of dating due to opposing views on starting a family. In January, she told TMZ she was ready to join the dating game again, but said that she no longer wants to date famous people. "I'm really hoping to be paired with someone that is not in the industry," Stause confessed. "But you know, you're not always in charge of who you meet because it's a bit limited in Los Angeles, but that's the goal." But it turns out Stause will be retracting that wish, as her new lover is, in fact, someone from the entertainment industry.
Chrishell Stause is reportedly seeing Australian musician G Flip
Chrishell Stause is reportedly dating a new celebrity, and it's not who you think. According to OK Magazine, the "Selling Sunset" star is seeing G Flip, a non-binary musician hailing from Australia. The two were recently spotted holding hands at a concert in Colorado, and a photo of them went viral on TikTok.
Per Hollywood Life, G Flip, who goes by they/them pronouns, started as a drummer for a string of bands, before paving their own way to become a solo artist. They released their first album in 2019, and are currently touring with Fletcher as an opening act. There's reason to believe the two have indeed been dating, as The Tab notes that they have been exchanging flirty comments on Instagram. "I'm sad it's over ... You KILLED IT," Stause commented, to which G Flip replied, "thnx baby." In another post, Strause also said, "How do you make us emotional and horny at the same time?? Your power."
Neither Stause nor G Flip has confirmed their relationship status, but the two have already been out and about, recently attending the "Bridgerton" Season 2 premiere together. It won't be surprising if they were, as Stause previously shared that she's not closing her doors to someone new. "I am trying to stay open in 2022," she told Women's Health. "I definitely know what I'm looking for and I am hoping I find that. But I am also really busy, so I have to do a better job of making more time."