Everything We Know About The Singer Chrishell Stause Was Reportedly Just Spotted With

Chrishell Stause has a new person in her life, and we finally have intel on who it is.

Fans of "Selling Sunset" know that Stause is down on luck when it comes to love. The reality star, who was previously married to "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley, recently shared how devastating it was to have her divorce publicized on the show. "That was obviously very humiliating, and the fact that I still had to film a reality show — it was that or quit," she shared on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast. "But all of a sudden, I'd just lost everything."

Stause went on to date her boss, Jason Oppenheim, but the two parted ways after only months of dating due to opposing views on starting a family. In January, she told TMZ she was ready to join the dating game again, but said that she no longer wants to date famous people. "I'm really hoping to be paired with someone that is not in the industry," Stause confessed. "But you know, you're not always in charge of who you meet because it's a bit limited in Los Angeles, but that's the goal." But it turns out Stause will be retracting that wish, as her new lover is, in fact, someone from the entertainment industry.