Chrishell Stause Reveals The True Devastating Impact Of Her Divorce
Chrishell Stause, best-known for appearing on the hit Netflix show "Selling Sunset," went through a very public divorce during her time on the series. "This Is Us" star Jason Hartley filed to divorce Stause in November 2019, per People. The actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split. At the time, an insider revealed that the couple had "been having trouble for a while" in their two-year marriage. Stause and Hartley's divorce was a pretty big storyline in Season 3 of "Selling Sunset" — and who can forget when Stause tearfully sat down with pal Mary Fitzgerald to discuss the breakup? "He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew," Stause said, per E! Online.
Since then, the reality star has not been shy about sharing her thoughts on the divorce and how much it affected her, especially after Hartley moved on. "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," she told People in 2020, referencing Hartley subsequent relationship with Sofia Pernas. But in April, Stause appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where she revealed one of the bright spots of her divorce: Stause sold her wedding ring, which helped her pay for a house. "When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you've gotta add a little vodka," she joked.
Still, things have been rough for Stause, and she's not afraid to admit it.
Chrishell Stause talks about her 'humiliating' divorce
It's hard to go through a divorce, especially when you're in the public eye. Since her split from "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause has been honest about how rough it's been. When speaking on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast with Molly Sims, the "Selling Sunset" star detailed the devastating impact the divorce had on her all in the midst of the pandemic, noting that she believed the season's premiere "was going to be the most public, humiliating thing that anyone would have to share or go through." She added, "That was obviously very humiliating, and the fact that I still had to film a reality show — it was that or quit. But all of a sudden, I'd just lost everything and I didn't know if I wanted to lose the one thing I worked really hard to have, which was my job and my career. So I pushed through."
Stause shared that she was able to connect with many people, and she found it's better to be open about things than holding them in. "Therapy is an amazing tool," she added. Since her split with Hartley, Stause found love with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Keo Motsepe, though the relationship was short-lived. She also briefly dated her boss, Jason Oppenheim, but the two broke up because of their different views of family. But, ultimately, as Stause said during Season 4 of the show (via Page Six), she has "never been in a better place in my career." She added, "I really feel empowered of being a different, a better version of myself than I ever have been, and I feel like I found my voice."