Chrishell Stause Reveals The True Devastating Impact Of Her Divorce

Chrishell Stause, best-known for appearing on the hit Netflix show "Selling Sunset," went through a very public divorce during her time on the series. "This Is Us" star Jason Hartley filed to divorce Stause in November 2019, per People. The actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split. At the time, an insider revealed that the couple had "been having trouble for a while" in their two-year marriage. Stause and Hartley's divorce was a pretty big storyline in Season 3 of "Selling Sunset" — and who can forget when Stause tearfully sat down with pal Mary Fitzgerald to discuss the breakup? "He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew," Stause said, per E! Online.

Since then, the reality star has not been shy about sharing her thoughts on the divorce and how much it affected her, especially after Hartley moved on. "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," she told People in 2020, referencing Hartley subsequent relationship with Sofia Pernas. But in April, Stause appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where she revealed one of the bright spots of her divorce: Stause sold her wedding ring, which helped her pay for a house. "When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you've gotta add a little vodka," she joked.

Still, things have been rough for Stause, and she's not afraid to admit it.