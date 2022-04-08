Chrishell Stause's Engagement Ring From Justin Hartley Came Back To Help Her In A Big Way
So far, Chrishell Stause has been unlucky in love. As fans of the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset" know, Chrishell went through a very public and devastating divorce from "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. Divorces are always complicated, but we can imagine they'd be even harder when you have to go through them so publicly. Much of the couple's divorce played out on the Netflix show, and Chrishell has been pretty open about how much it shook her, especially since she was so blindsided by it.
"I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew," she said on an episode of "Selling Sunset" (via InTouch Weekly). "I'm just kind of in shock with it all. It's just a lot all at once, because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?" she asked friend and co-star Mary Fitzgerald. Obviously, she has been through the wringer with Hartley, and it's always sad when a relationship doesn't work out as you had hoped.
Luckily, Chrishell has been able to move on from the split, and she's dated a few others, including "Dancing With the Stars" pro Keo Motsepe. Another one of Chrishell's highly publicized romances? The one with her boss, Jason Oppenheim. Sadly, neither relationship worked out in the end, but Chrishell still seems to be in a great spot in her life, and believe it or not, she has Hartley to thank.
Chrishell Stause's failed marriage bought her a home
When one door closes, another one opens, and we mean that in every sense of the word. "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause may not have gotten her romantic happily-ever-after with Justin Hartley, but their failed marriage helped her get set up for a pretty sweet new beginning. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the actor-turned-real-estate agent talked about her split from the "This Is Us" star and its silver lining. Chrishell told Clarkson that she sold her engagement ring to help buy a posh pad in the Hollywood Hills.
"When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you've gotta add a little vodka," Chrishell joked. "I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation." It's clear that in this split, Clarkson is Team Chrishell because she applauded the reality star, telling her, "You did something good with the money." During the third season of "Selling Sunset," fans got to see Chrishell purchase her dream home — a $3.3 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills. She has proudly displayed glimpses of the estate on Instagram, including in June 2021. "New house. Who dis?" she wrote on the social media post. Chrishell was all smiles as she stood front and center, treating fans to a glimpse of her gorgeous pool and the home's million dollar (or, in this case, 3 million dollar) view.
Before she plopped down the big bucks for this mansion, Chrishell and Hartley resided in a farmhouse-style home in Encino, California.