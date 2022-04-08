Chrishell Stause's Engagement Ring From Justin Hartley Came Back To Help Her In A Big Way

So far, Chrishell Stause has been unlucky in love. As fans of the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset" know, Chrishell went through a very public and devastating divorce from "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. Divorces are always complicated, but we can imagine they'd be even harder when you have to go through them so publicly. Much of the couple's divorce played out on the Netflix show, and Chrishell has been pretty open about how much it shook her, especially since she was so blindsided by it.

"I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew," she said on an episode of "Selling Sunset" (via InTouch Weekly). "I'm just kind of in shock with it all. It's just a lot all at once, because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?" she asked friend and co-star Mary Fitzgerald. Obviously, she has been through the wringer with Hartley, and it's always sad when a relationship doesn't work out as you had hoped.

Luckily, Chrishell has been able to move on from the split, and she's dated a few others, including "Dancing With the Stars" pro Keo Motsepe. Another one of Chrishell's highly publicized romances? The one with her boss, Jason Oppenheim. Sadly, neither relationship worked out in the end, but Chrishell still seems to be in a great spot in her life, and believe it or not, she has Hartley to thank.