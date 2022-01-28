Chrishell Stause Just Made A Bold Claim About Her Ex-Husband Justin Hartley
When "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause first appeared on Season 1 of the Netflix reality show as a realtor for Los Angeles' The Oppenheim Group, fans came to love her girl-next-door energy. At the time of first filming, Chrishell was married to "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley. As the years went on, the couple's divorce was announced in November 2019, while Season 3 of the show was filming.
As documented on the show, Chrishell found out about Hartley's divorce filing through a text message, which she had told co-star Mary Fitzgerald while at work. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew," she said (via Women's Health Mag). By January 2021, their separation was official, but fans had already watched Chrishell struggle on-screen. "It's hard, it takes a toll on your self-worth where you just feel the anger, 'How could you do it this way?" she posed.
Almost a year and a few new relationship's later, the reality star's first book, "Under Construction," is being released in February 2022. However, excerpts from the tell-all memoir have been published early, with Chrishell making some eye-catching claims about her ex-husband.
Chrishell Stause calls Justin Hartley a 'love-bomber'
Chrishell Stause from "Selling Sunset" is telling some major secrets in her upcoming book "Under Construction." Specifically, in a new excerpt published in E! News, Chrishell dishes to fans about her relationship and subsequent divorce from actor Justin Hartley in 2019. She also doesn't hold back, at one point calling him a "love-bomber" — a buzzword to describe people who use an overwhelming idea of love to be manipulative.
"When someone is in love, it's hard to convince that person that the relationship isn't right. Even if he's waving red flags like a bullfighter to everyone around you, you're the girl striding right up to him, oblivious to any impending danger," she wrote (via E!). You're too distracted and in your own world to listen."
While Hartley has kept relatively quiet in the media about what happened between him and Chrishell to prompt his divorce filing, he did speak about rumors surrounding their split. "You really can't just believe something because you read it," he said in October 2020 (via Insider).