Chrishell Stause Just Made A Bold Claim About Her Ex-Husband Justin Hartley

When "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause first appeared on Season 1 of the Netflix reality show as a realtor for Los Angeles' The Oppenheim Group, fans came to love her girl-next-door energy. At the time of first filming, Chrishell was married to "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley. As the years went on, the couple's divorce was announced in November 2019, while Season 3 of the show was filming.

As documented on the show, Chrishell found out about Hartley's divorce filing through a text message, which she had told co-star Mary Fitzgerald while at work. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew," she said (via Women's Health Mag). By January 2021, their separation was official, but fans had already watched Chrishell struggle on-screen. "It's hard, it takes a toll on your self-worth where you just feel the anger, 'How could you do it this way?" she posed.

Almost a year and a few new relationship's later, the reality star's first book, "Under Construction," is being released in February 2022. However, excerpts from the tell-all memoir have been published early, with Chrishell making some eye-catching claims about her ex-husband.