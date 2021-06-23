The Real Reason Chrishell Stause Is Furious About The Sale Of Her Home

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause wants everyone to know the truth about her new home — and why she's furious about the reports on its sale. The Hollywood Reporter and many other outlets published articles on June 22 that the reality star bought a $3.3 million midcentury Hollywood home, but it was incorrectly noted that Jason Oppenheim, the president of The Oppenheim Group, represented the sale.

Chrishell, who is an agent for The Oppenheim Group, immediately took to her Instagram Story to stand up for herself regarding the matter. "I just got told that the story came out about my house and that it says Jason [Oppenheim] was the agent on it, and I really don't feel like this happens to men," she began. "I was my agent. I did it. I don't know what happened there. Anyway, I just wanted to be very clear. I worked on this. Yes, I used Jason to help me. He's my broker. But I was the damn agent, okay? Give me some credit. Thank you," she ended.

Jason himself then took to his own Instagram Story to clear the air surrounding the now-corrected reports on the sale of the lavish four bedroom home. "I think it's quite frustrating for her and rightfully so..." Jason said. "I think that's a really proud moment for her and she deserves all of the credit on that."

Chrishell then posted on her Instagram Story once more to clarify why she feels it was important to reveal the truth about the ordeal. Here's what she said.