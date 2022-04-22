Jason Oppenheim Is Still Having A Tough Time Amid His Split From Chrishell Stause

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause delighted fans of "Selling Sunset" when they announced that they were officially dating back in summer 2021. The "All My Children" actor was the first to hint at the big news on her Instagram page. In July 2021, Stause posted several photos in which she cuddled up to Oppenheim during a group trip to Italy. The Oppenheim Group head later confirmed the budding relationship in an interview with Us Weekly that same month. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," he stated.

The two documented their relationship on social media for the next five months, appearing happy and in love to anyone looking in. When they announced their split in December 2021, it was understandably shocking. Oppenheim broke the news in an Instagram Story (via E! News), writing, "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another."

Stause explained the reasons behind the split in a February 2 episode of "The Adam Carolla Show" (per E! News). While the separation was completely amicable and the two agreed to stay friends, they simply had different goals in life that made them incompatible as a couple. "You know, I wanna have a family, I wanna have a kid—and he doesn't, but everything else was great," Stause said. However, in the months since the breakup, it seems that Oppenheim still hasn't gotten over Stause.