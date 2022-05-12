Jason Oppenheim Hints At His Feelings About Chrishell Stause's New Relationship
Fans of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" will be fully aware of Chrishell Stause's previous relationship with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, and her new romance with Australian non-binary singer, G Flip. For those that need a mini recap, the reality star split from Oppenheim in December 2021, per PopBuzz, after the pair made it official on Instagram in July of that year. Most recently, Stause announced on the reunion episode of "Selling Sunset" Season 5 earlier this month that she had found love in G Flip, which came as a surprise to some.
After much discussion about her relationship with G Flip, Stause took to Instagram on May 10 to have her say on the matter. "For those that are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused," she captioned the post. "There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding." Within the video, Stause said she doesn't choose her relationships with people based on their gender. However, she did state she is "attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is."
Stause's upload attracted the attention of many, including her co-workers Maya Vander and Emma Hernan. Oppenheim also appeared in the comments section, sharing how he feels about Stause's post.
Jason Oppenheim thought positively of the video
In just one day, Chrishell Stause's Instagram video upload racked up more than 196,000 likes and gathered over 7,300 comments. As of this writing, it has been watched 2.4 million times. One person who piped up in the comments section was her most recent ex, Jason Oppenheim, and it's safe to say his comment didn't go unnoticed. "Such a beautiful video," he simply wrote, adding the red heart and 100 emoji.
Prior to this video upload, Oppenheim had been vocal about his feelings towards Stause on the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion episode (via the Daily Mail). He admitted that he had "f**ked up something that was really good" and insisted he would struggle to see "the love of my life" with someone else. "There's a sadness and loss I think and watching the show made it more difficult, brought it back up," Oppenheim explained. "It's been a few months but I'm still just going through stuff and I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her very much, this has been a very difficult breakup."