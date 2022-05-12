Jason Oppenheim Hints At His Feelings About Chrishell Stause's New Relationship

Fans of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" will be fully aware of Chrishell Stause's previous relationship with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, and her new romance with Australian non-binary singer, G Flip. For those that need a mini recap, the reality star split from Oppenheim in December 2021, per PopBuzz, after the pair made it official on Instagram in July of that year. Most recently, Stause announced on the reunion episode of "Selling Sunset" Season 5 earlier this month that she had found love in G Flip, which came as a surprise to some.

After much discussion about her relationship with G Flip, Stause took to Instagram on May 10 to have her say on the matter. "For those that are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused," she captioned the post. "There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding." Within the video, Stause said she doesn't choose her relationships with people based on their gender. However, she did state she is "attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is."

Stause's upload attracted the attention of many, including her co-workers Maya Vander and Emma Hernan. Oppenheim also appeared in the comments section, sharing how he feels about Stause's post.