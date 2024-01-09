The Scandalous Affair That Ended Nicole Appleton's First Marriage

Nicole Appleton has enjoyed several high-profile romances, but none so illustrious as her first marriage. That marriage was blown to pieces after her husband, Liam Gallagher, embarked on a scandalous affair, leading to a bitter divorce in 2014.

After the All Saints star and Oasis frontman joined forces, they were Cool Britannia's power couple. Per Metro, it was love at first sight when Liam locked eyes with Nicole in 2000, and they quickly became a fixture on the post-Brit pop scene. A year and a half later, the Canadian singer gave birth to Gene Gallagher. According to Hello!, as Nicole lay in hospital recovering from the delivery, Liam hit the town with her sister, Natalie Appleton. He celebrated the arrival of his son by smashing a camera into a photographer's face.

Perhaps the incident should have proved a warning to Nicole of the rocky road to follow. However, she tied the knot with Liam in a secret Valentine's Day 2008 registry office wedding. Nicole, credited with "taming" her bad boy beau, was head over heels with joy. "Marriage is important to me, and I love the idea of being married," she gushed (via The Telegraph).

Everything was a champagne supernova ... until it wasn't. Nicole's life came crashing down around her after Liam told her that he'd been having an affair and fathered a secret love child. Keeping it classy, he informed his partner of 13 years via phone — while she was on vacay, no less.