Who Is Nicole Appleton's Millionaire Husband, Stephen Haines?

Nicole Appleton — one-fourth of the UK girl group All Saints — has found her better half in Stephen Haines. The happy couple officially went public with their romance on Instagram in February 2019, though their romance reportedly dates back to 2018. Then, in March 2019, Metro shared photographs of the two beaming in what was believed to be their first proper public outing.

Appleton and Haines decided to get married in 2021. Appleton took to Instagram to share details of their wedding, which took place at Cliveden House, the same venue where Meghan Markle stayed before her wedding to Prince Harry. As The Sun reported, Appleton and Haines tied the knot about a year after Appleton gave birth to their daughter, who was born in 2020. "After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months...which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends...I can finally announce our incredible news!!...Our little girl 'Skipper Hudson Haines' has arrived," the "Never Ever" singer posted to Instagram in March of 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about Haines.