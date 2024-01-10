Red Flags Rachel Lindsay And Bryan Abasolo's Marriage Would Never Last

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's whirlwind romance kicked off during Lindsay's historic season of "The Bachelorette" when she became the first Black woman to appear on the show. A few years after saying "I do," Abasolo sadly filed for divorce from Lindsay, dropping the bombshell news in an Instagram post that left fans picking their jaws up off the floor. "After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo wrote on the platform. "Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go." Abasolo added that he wanted to make the announcement before fans caught word from other sources.

Ultimately, Lindsay's relationship with the famous chiropractor deteriorated over the past few years. As recently as 2022, the spouses were settling into a new home and reportedly starting their journey towards building their family. "We have a new house, we have our dogs, we have everything we could ask for and kids definitely coming in the future," Abasolo shared with ET in June 2022. However, Lindsay didn't sound entirely ready in May of that year as she spoke about the potential impact having a child could have on her career. "There is a fear of, 'Will I lose what I started, will people want to hire me after that,'" said Lindsay on the "Talking It Out" podcast. Unfortunately, that wasn't the only potential issue they faced.