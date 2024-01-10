Red Flags Rachel Lindsay And Bryan Abasolo's Marriage Would Never Last
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's whirlwind romance kicked off during Lindsay's historic season of "The Bachelorette" when she became the first Black woman to appear on the show. A few years after saying "I do," Abasolo sadly filed for divorce from Lindsay, dropping the bombshell news in an Instagram post that left fans picking their jaws up off the floor. "After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo wrote on the platform. "Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go." Abasolo added that he wanted to make the announcement before fans caught word from other sources.
Ultimately, Lindsay's relationship with the famous chiropractor deteriorated over the past few years. As recently as 2022, the spouses were settling into a new home and reportedly starting their journey towards building their family. "We have a new house, we have our dogs, we have everything we could ask for and kids definitely coming in the future," Abasolo shared with ET in June 2022. However, Lindsay didn't sound entirely ready in May of that year as she spoke about the potential impact having a child could have on her career. "There is a fear of, 'Will I lose what I started, will people want to hire me after that,'" said Lindsay on the "Talking It Out" podcast. Unfortunately, that wasn't the only potential issue they faced.
Did Bryan Abasolo want to be famous?
Rumors about Bryan Abasolo's motives for pursuing Rachel Lindsay have swirled since the start of their romance. Fans have side-eyed Abasolo for reportedly joining another reality show called "The Player," according to Refinery 29. This facet of Abasolo's past was unearthed in 2017, though he reportedly appeared on the forgettable reality show somewhere around the early 2000s. Naturally, this caused fans to question whether or not Abasolo auditioned for "The Bachelorette" in an attempt to find a wife or realize his dream of being famous. According to a press release from the show, Abasolo was eliminated by the woman he was competing for because "she just felt he had no game."
As Accept This Rose pointed out, Abasolo also seemed keen to jump into the plethora of television opportunities that followed once he won Lindsay over. While speaking with People, Lindsay and Abasolo revealed some of their post-show plans. And while Lindsay was more than ready to take a break from documenting their love story, Abasolo expressed his desire to possibly film a spin-off centering on their romance. When it was his time to speak, Abasolo responded by playfully nudging his then-fiance, who'd just shut down the idea. Of course, Abasolo is the only person who could confirm or deny his true intentions. But his past connection to reality television definitely makes you wonder.
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo lived separately
For most of their marriage, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were in a long-distance relationship. And while that aspect of their bond was never a secret, Lindsay's appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast alerted fans that things weren't working. "Bryan and I live totally different lives," Rachel said. "We're just in two totally different places, so there's not a lot of time to take pictures of each other and show what we're doing." Lindsay went on to share that while she and Abasolo had been actively trying to have a baby, they had been struggling. "You think, 'OK, when I'm ready, I'm ready. It'll happen.' And then it doesn't, so that's like been a little bit of a struggle, too," added Lindsay.
In 2022, Abasolo also revealed that their bi-coastal setup, which allowed them to focus on their respective careers, was only a short-term solution. "The bicoastal thing was not going to work long term," Abasolo shared with ET. "But I'm finally out here, been out here for a little over a year, opened up my [chiropractic] practice," Abasolo added about his migration to Los Angeles, where Lindsay had been living. "I'm getting it going. The grand opening was on Dec. 9 and everything's going well. She's obviously, with her 10 jobs, flourishing in her career." Lindsay defended their decision to work on opposite coasts during Abaolo's "Dr. ABS Healthcare" podcast two years earlier. "We have a timeline for ourselves," said Lindsay. "We know where we're going, we know where we're headed, and we know what we're trying to build as Abasolos."
Rachel and Bryan faced public criticism
While most Bachelor Nation couples have had to endure their fair share of social media trolls, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo dealt with much harsher scrutiny — partially due to their racial background. During a 2020 interview with ET, Lindsay revealed the hurdles she and Abasolo faced because of their interracial relationship. "People were not receptive to our relationship at the end of ["The Bachelorette"]," said Lindsay. "So, we've always had to develop a thick skin and figure out how to navigate this world as an interracial couple. We did that from the very beginning."
However, the couple garnered negative attention even when race wasn't the central topic, as Lindsay previously shared with E! News! "We're always a hot topic," Lindsay said during the interview. "Whenever there's a rumor about a Bachelor Nation person getting divorced, it's my husband and I because we aren't public with our relationship, and that's the exact reason why we're not." Lindsay also said that she and Abasolo had long learned that sharing more about their romance set them up for judgment. "And so, we realized we needed to protect ourselves. So for us, we just post when we want to post. We're together all the time. We're just not putting it out there."