Everything We Know About Jeff Probst's First Wife Shelly Wright
Jeff Probst entered the world of "Survivor" as a married man. The Emmy award-winner became the host of the reality TV competition in 2000, four years after tying the knot with his first wife, Shelly Wright. However, their marriage did not survive, as Probst and Wright divorced just a year after he began filming.
A few years after their split, Probst dated "Survivor" contestant Julie Berry. That relationship didn't last either, as the two called it quits in 2008. Not long after, Probst met his match in Lisa Ann Russell, whom he married in 2011. Fans have taken an interest in the couple, who's still going strong today. As Probst is no longer romantically involved with Wright, the star's first wife has faded into the background.
However, even during their marriage, Wright and Probst weren't exactly media magnets. While their lack of public attention can be attributed to both the early days of the internet and Probst's career, the two have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship history. That said, there are a few tidbits we know about their time together. The couple reportedly didn't share any kids (but it is rumored they shared a dog!). Wright also received a "special thanks" credit for Probst's 2001 film "Finder's Fee." Following her divorce from Probst, Wright focused on her own career out of the spotlight. Here's what we know about Probst's former spouse.
Shelly Wright is a therapist in Tennessee
Shelly Wright pursued a much different path than her ex-husband, Jeff Probst. Wright is a Tennessee-based therapist who specializes in trauma, depression, anxiety, and PTSD, according to Psychology Today. In her bio for the platform, she writes, "I have experience working with people who feel stuck, are making difficult life transitions, or are having difficulty with feeling anxious or sad."
As displayed on her LinkedIn page, Wright has been involved in the social work field for quite a long time. Since 2006, she's worked at the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center in the city of Murfreesboro, holding the positions of clinical supervisor, clinical director, and sexual assault therapist. In 1996 — the year she got married to Probst — Wright started working as the State Victims Services Director for MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Tennessee State Office in Nashville. She occupied that role for eight years. Wright studied at the University of North Dakota and the University of Tennessee, where she received her master's in social work and sociology.
Jeff Probst had more luck with his second wife
Details about Shelly Wright's personal life are not widely known, as the therapist has stayed out of the public eye and opted for privacy. While her ex-husband, Jeff Probst, remains in the limelight, he hasn't opened up about his relationship with Wright. Much more is known about his current wife, Lisa Ann Russell, who was previously married to "Saved by the Bell" star Mark-Paul Gosselaar, according to People. Coincidentally, Russell married her first husband the same year that Wright and Probst tied the knot.
Although Wright and Probst didn't work out, the longtime "Survivor" host eventually found true love with Russell. In a 2012 interview on "Larry King Now," the star gushed about his relationship with his second wife. When asked what marriage was like, Probst replied, "Awesome. Yeah, awesome. 'Cause I married the right person." Hmm... could Probst be implying that Wright was the wrong person for him?