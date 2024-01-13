Everything We Know About Jeff Probst's First Wife Shelly Wright

Jeff Probst entered the world of "Survivor" as a married man. The Emmy award-winner became the host of the reality TV competition in 2000, four years after tying the knot with his first wife, Shelly Wright. However, their marriage did not survive, as Probst and Wright divorced just a year after he began filming.

A few years after their split, Probst dated "Survivor" contestant Julie Berry. That relationship didn't last either, as the two called it quits in 2008. Not long after, Probst met his match in Lisa Ann Russell, whom he married in 2011. Fans have taken an interest in the couple, who's still going strong today. As Probst is no longer romantically involved with Wright, the star's first wife has faded into the background.

However, even during their marriage, Wright and Probst weren't exactly media magnets. While their lack of public attention can be attributed to both the early days of the internet and Probst's career, the two have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship history. That said, there are a few tidbits we know about their time together. The couple reportedly didn't share any kids (but it is rumored they shared a dog!). Wright also received a "special thanks" credit for Probst's 2001 film "Finder's Fee." Following her divorce from Probst, Wright focused on her own career out of the spotlight. Here's what we know about Probst's former spouse.