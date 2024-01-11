Tragic Details About Matt Damon

Matt Damon is a box office powerhouse with an Oscar to his name and millions in the bank, but his rise to fame wasn't as quick as it seems. Many think Damon found overnight success (along with BFF Ben Affleck) thanks to 1997's "Good Will Hunting," but the actor will be the first to tell you that's not the case. Speaking with The Project (via the Daily Mail) in 2017, Damon pointed out that he and Affleck actually hustled hard for a decade before they were catapulted into the spotlight. "We'd been in the union for ten years when we got 'Good Will Hunting' made," he mused. He also spoke candidly about how difficult it was to make it in Hollywood. "You have to have tough skin," he said. "It's nothing but rejection." It was especially disheartening to go to one audition after another and hear the same exact response each time. "Ben and I used to call it getting 'okay, thanks-ed' because you'd go pour your heart out and the person goes, 'okay, thanks,'" he recalled.

Damon and Affleck shared a similar sentiment when they stopped by Kelly Clarkson's talk show in 2023. "It beats you down," said Affleck of auditioning as a young actor. "There were probably 500 parts we didn't get, easily." That's where living together proved especially beneficial, as they'd come home dejected and immediately find support in one another. "That's the helpful thing about having your best friend do it too," Damon explained.