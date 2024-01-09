Nicole Kidman Recalls The Tom Cruise Divorce Woes That Overshadowed Her Oscar Win

Winning an award, especially one as big as an Oscar, should be one of the most joyous moments in one's life, but for Nicole Kidman, it was overshadowed by heartbreak amid her divorce from Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Cruise tied the knot back in December 1990 after meeting on the set of "Days of Thunder." Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2002, Kidman revealed, "He [Cruise] basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, 'Forget it. This is it.' I was consumed by it, willingly." After they tied the knot, Cruise and Kidman became Hollywood's it couple. The actors even welcomed two adopted children into their lives. But the picture-perfect relationship crumbled in 2001 after Cruise filed for divorce from Kidman. As their publicist told Entertainment Weekly, the reason for their divorce derived from their demanding and different schedules.

Kidman was at the height of her career when Cruise pulled the plug on their relationship. In 2003, just two years after Cruise filed for divorce, Kidman won an Oscar for her role in "The Hours," per Entertainment Weekly. But, while everyone was celebrating Kidman's win, she couldn't help but wallow in her failed relationship with Cruise.