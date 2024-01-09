Nicole Kidman Recalls The Tom Cruise Divorce Woes That Overshadowed Her Oscar Win
Winning an award, especially one as big as an Oscar, should be one of the most joyous moments in one's life, but for Nicole Kidman, it was overshadowed by heartbreak amid her divorce from Tom Cruise.
Kidman and Cruise tied the knot back in December 1990 after meeting on the set of "Days of Thunder." Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2002, Kidman revealed, "He [Cruise] basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, 'Forget it. This is it.' I was consumed by it, willingly." After they tied the knot, Cruise and Kidman became Hollywood's it couple. The actors even welcomed two adopted children into their lives. But the picture-perfect relationship crumbled in 2001 after Cruise filed for divorce from Kidman. As their publicist told Entertainment Weekly, the reason for their divorce derived from their demanding and different schedules.
Kidman was at the height of her career when Cruise pulled the plug on their relationship. In 2003, just two years after Cruise filed for divorce, Kidman won an Oscar for her role in "The Hours," per Entertainment Weekly. But, while everyone was celebrating Kidman's win, she couldn't help but wallow in her failed relationship with Cruise.
Nicole Kidman had a lonely Oscar win
When Nicole Kidman accepted her Oscar in 2003 for her role in "The Hours," the actor appeared overjoyed to be honored with such a big accolade. A few tears were shed in her speech, as she said, "Russell Crowe said don't cry if you get up there, and now I'm crying." Kidman was thrilled and overwhelmed by the Academy's recognition — but there were a lot of other thoughts running through her head, most of which involved her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
Revealing in Dave Karger's book, "50 Oscar Nights," Kidman opened up about her mixed emotions on the night of the 2003 Oscars, per People. She shared, "I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well. That's what happens, right?" Although Kidman did not explicitly name Cruise, her Oscar win was on the heels of her divorce from the "Top Gun" actor.
Kidman admitted she didn't even want to attend the after-party to celebrate her win. The "Moulin Rouge" actor may not have wanted to go, but her team pleaded for her to attend the party, and eventually, she broke. Kidman went to the party, but it wasn't long before she was back in her hotel. She said, "I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight. If I ever won again, I'm telling you, I'd be out for 24 hours."
Nicole Kidman wanted to share her Oscar win with someone
Before Nicole Kidman hit the sack on her big Oscar night, she reflected on how she would have wanted to share her win with someone she loves, per People. She revealed in Dave Karger's book, "I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed." She continued, "That's when it hit me. I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours.'" Kidman might have been deep in her sorrows back then, but little did she know that just a couple of years later, she would meet the love of her life.
In 2005, Kidman met Keith Urban at a G'Day USA Gala, per Us Weekly. A year later, the couple tied the knot in Australia. Since 2006, the couple has been happily married, and welcomed two kids into their lives. Gushing about Urban in a 2022 interview with CBS Mornings (via Us Weekly), the "Moulin Rouge" actor said, "I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me." Kidman has yet to win a second Oscar since her 2003 win, but with her incredible career, we wouldn't be surprised if that happens sooner or later, and if it does, now she will have someone with whom to celebrate the moment.