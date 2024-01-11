The Shady Side Of Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock

In June 2020, singer Kelly Clarkson announced her divorce from Brandon Blackstock — and more than three years later, we can officially say that he's a lot shadier than we thought. The "American Idol" winner, who cited "irreconcilable differences" on her court documents, said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast that it wasn't a decision she made lightly. "Divorce rips you apart," Clarkson shared. "Whenever you fall in love with someone — and it doesn't work." In a 2020 appearance on The "Today" Show, the songstress reiterated that divorce was something she never expected. "You see yourself growing old with someone, and then life has a different path. It's so hard on everyone," she told host Hoda Kotb. Reading between the lines, it seems like divorce from Blackstock was inevitable for Clarkson, which again brings us to his shady behavior.

Per Stylecaster, court documents revealed that the split was at least partly due to "issues of trust between them," which many took as proof that Blackstock had cheated on Clarkson. After the divorce, Fox News reported that Blackstock's father's talent company, Starstruck Management Group, sued Clarkson for unpaid commissions and breach of contract. Clarkson countersued and won a major legal battle, but a legal suit isn't the hallmark of an amicable divorce, right? Page Six also uncovered instances where Blackstock had insulted his ex by implying that she wasn't "sexy" enough to appear on NBC's "The Voice." (Clarkson had the last laugh there.) Re: Blackstock's shadiness, there's a lot to unpack.