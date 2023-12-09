The Shady Reason Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Owes Her Millions
Here's why Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been hit with a massive bill from the Grammy-winning singer.
From 2012 to 2020, the "Because of You" singer and the talent manager were the definition of a couple's goals among pop culture enthusiasts for their heartwarming marriage and family dynamic. I mean, Clarkson even wrote her iconic song "Piece by Piece" as a tribute to Blackstock for being an incredible husband and father. However, in June 2020, their fairytale life came to a screeching halt when the beloved talk show host filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. After over two years of legal proceedings, the former lovebirds finalized their separation in March 2022.
While their marriage finally came to an end, their legal battle was far from over. In December 2020, Clarkson filed a suit with the California Labor Commission against Blackstock. In the documents obtained by TMZ, the "Don't Waste Your Time" singer accused her ex of not legally being her manager due to him not having a license. She also claimed that he and his company charged her astronomical fees, resulting in her losing millions. Like her divorce, their legal battle has been a years-long endeavor. However, on November 30, 2023, a verdict was reached on whether Blackstock would have to repay Clarkson her supposed lost millions.
Brandon Blackstock has been asked to repay Kelly Clarkson millions
Since 2020, Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been embroiled in a court battle after the former accused the latter of acting as her manager illegally. While the beloved talent was adamant that her ex handled some of her business affairs without having the proper jurisdiction, Blackstock's lawyer claimed that nothing illegal took place. "While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record," a lawyer for Blackstock's company told TMZ at the time.
After a nearly three-year legal battle, a California Labor commissioner ordered Blackstock to pay back over $2.6 million to Clarkson. In documents obtained by People, the talent manager was found liable for overstepping his bounds as her manager when he secured her contracts with "The Voice," "Wayfair," "Norwegian Cruise Line," and the "Billboard Music Awards," which should have been handled by her agency CAA. "Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists," the ruling explained. Under his illegal involvement, he was paid hefty commissions from the aforementioned deals, including close to $2 million commission for Clarkson's coach role on "The Voice" and $450,000 for her collaboration with Wayfair. The management fees he charged for these deals are expected to be paid back to Clarkson.
Kelly Clarkson is moving on from Brandon Blackstock
Before her massive court win against ex-Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson was steadily taking steps to heal from their divorce and legal turmoil. In June 2023, she released her emotional 10th studio album "Chemistry," which was filled with songs alluding to her split. In an interview on the "Today" show, the 'Miss Independent" singer revealed that the record helped her work through her emotions. "It's a hard record. It was hard to make, but it's also not just [about] the bad of a relationship ... I didn't want it to be a divorce album; I wanted it to be a relationship album," she explained. "It wasn't all bad, so I wanted to celebrate that as a whole. For the most part, it's sad. But that's how I work through what's going on with me — through writing."
In addition to her music, Clarkson also used therapy as a way to navigate her life post-divorce. "I've been regularly doing [therapy]. I do love it. I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties," she told ET Canada. She also praised her therapist for giving her different tools to navigate difficult situations. "Also to have somebody outside your circle that doesn't know anything but just knows what's happening in the now. And that was really helpful."