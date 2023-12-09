The Shady Reason Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Owes Her Millions

Here's why Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been hit with a massive bill from the Grammy-winning singer.

From 2012 to 2020, the "Because of You" singer and the talent manager were the definition of a couple's goals among pop culture enthusiasts for their heartwarming marriage and family dynamic. I mean, Clarkson even wrote her iconic song "Piece by Piece" as a tribute to Blackstock for being an incredible husband and father. However, in June 2020, their fairytale life came to a screeching halt when the beloved talk show host filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. After over two years of legal proceedings, the former lovebirds finalized their separation in March 2022.

While their marriage finally came to an end, their legal battle was far from over. In December 2020, Clarkson filed a suit with the California Labor Commission against Blackstock. In the documents obtained by TMZ, the "Don't Waste Your Time" singer accused her ex of not legally being her manager due to him not having a license. She also claimed that he and his company charged her astronomical fees, resulting in her losing millions. Like her divorce, their legal battle has been a years-long endeavor. However, on November 30, 2023, a verdict was reached on whether Blackstock would have to repay Clarkson her supposed lost millions.