How Kelly Clarkson Tried To Save Her Marriage To Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock went through a harsh divorce that played out publicly. At first, the two seemed like a match made in heaven as Blackstock was the stepson of country music superstar Reba McEntire. As we all know, Clarkson has enjoyed a fantastic career in the music industry since she got her big break on "American Idol" in 2002. During their marriage, the couple welcomed two children, River and Remington. Sadly, things went south in 2020, and Clarkson filed for divorce. According to CNN, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason.

Things weren't necessarily easy for the pair as they duked it out in court over everything from finances to custody of their two children. Us Weekly shares that Clarkson got full custody of the children, and she shells out a pretty penny in child support in the sum of over $46,000 a month until the kids reach the age of 18 years old. In addition, a judge ordered Clarkson to pay $115,000 in spousal support a month, and she also had to pay Blackstock a one-time payment of $1.3 million.

Clarkson spoke about how bad the split was with USA Today. "I know a lot of people have gone through grief or a big tragedy like a divorce, and I know it's a common thing, unfortunately," she shared. "But there's nothing common when you're going through it. It's very foreign; it's horrible." Even though things didn't end well, she still tried to save the marriage.