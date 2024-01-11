Cher's Fiery Legal Battle With Her Son Elijah Blue Allman Explained

Cher and Elijah Blue Allman had a contentious relationship for years that came to a head when the singer filed for a conservatorship over her son, who had a history of drug abuse. On January 4, 2024, the "Believe" singer filed a motion for a temporary conservatorship over the money her son receives from a trust set up by his late father, musician Gregg Allman. Cher contested that any money Elijah received would be "spent on drugs," per court documents obtained by Page Six. The singer said she thought accessing the trust left her son's "life at risk."

That same day, Elijah filed his own court documents to block the conservatorship. "I am clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days now," he wrote in documents obtained by Page Six in a separate article. Elijah and his wife, Marieangela King, had been working on reconciling. "I believe that my wife would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary, but I do not need that, either," Elijah added. On January 5, 2024, a judge denied Cher's attempt at becoming conservator and said Elijah's legal team did not have sufficient time to prepare all the required documents, per the Associated Press. The case was moved out until a later date.

Meanwhile, starting on December 19, 2023, Elijah made several posts on his Instagram page that seemed to address the matter as he added the hashtag "#imprisonmentviaconservatorship" in the caption. This was only the latest chapter in the messy saga between Cher and Elijah.