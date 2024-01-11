The Elle King Performance That Seriously Worried Fans

Anyone tuning in to watch Elle King perform "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" on New Year's Eve would have quickly been struck by her bizarre facial expressions, erratic mannerisms, and high-pitched voice. To be fair, though, she did offer a sort of warning just as she got up on stage. "I live what I sing, y'all," she admitted. "I have had a drink." But despite the honesty, folks weren't feeling it. "This is bad, cringy, just not good," wrote one critic on X, formerly Twitter. "Elle King is hammered drunk," mused another while yet another asked, "Can anyone make sense of this Elle King performance? She's mumbling and hammered in Nashville."

Soon enough, there was an entire Reddit thread dedicated to the topic, asking folks, "Is Elle King absolutely obliterated on the Nashville New Year's Eve special?" While many agreed that she was and criticized the performance, others saw no issue with it. "Why are so many people up in arms about Elle King being drunk, but everyone looks forward to Anderson and Andy being drunk?" argued one supporter. Meanwhile, some fans were left wondering if there was a bigger issue at hand. "I hope she's okay and isn't spiraling," wrote one. Indeed, King has been candid about her struggles with substance abuse and wanting to cut back on her partying, but it seems she didn't take her own advice on when celebrating the new year.