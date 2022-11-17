Andy Cohen Assures His NYE Show With Anderson Cooper Will Be Boozy As Ever Despite Reports

Andy Cohen has revealed that he and Anderson Cooper will be co-hosting another production complete with booze for CNN's New Year's Eve show. On November 16, Variety published an article with the headline, "CNN Plans to Sober Up Boozy New Year's Eve Coverage." The write-up explained that Cohen and Cooper would still be permitted to drink during their holiday broadcast, but correspondents and anchors of the network would no longer be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages either on or off camera.

In response, Cohen named the headline as the "Jackhole of the Day" on his show, "Watch What Happens Live." Cohen shared a clip of this moment via Instagram. He first said "The article does point out that Anderson and I are still allowed to drink." The host then played a clip from his drunken rant last year in which he declared "Sayonara, sucka!" to former Mayor Bill de Blasio, which Cohen jokingly stated could be said to his sobriety on New Year's Eve. Next, Cohen reassured viewers that this year's special would be one to remember. "I just want you to know Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve!" Cohen said to his audience. "Do you understand me?!" Now that Cohen has confirmed that drinking will be part of the New Year's Eve broadcast, viewers will have to patiently wait to see how this year's coverage unfolds.