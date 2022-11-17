Andy Cohen Assures His NYE Show With Anderson Cooper Will Be Boozy As Ever Despite Reports
Andy Cohen is letting viewers know exactly what they can expect from this year's New Year's Eve coverage on CNN. Cohen has co-hosted the holiday program with his friend Anderson Cooper since 2017, per The Hollywood Reporter. As BuzzFeed News reported, while Cohen and Cooper appeared on CNN and rang in 2022 with viewers, Cohen became vocal after drinking shots on the air. The TV personality went on a rant, commenting on public figures like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, and fellow TV host Ryan Seacrest.
Later, Cohen explained that the only comments he'd take back are negative ones he made about Seacrest's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" show on ABC. "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest, and he's a great guy ... I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it," Cohen said on his show, "Radio Andy." Following this incident, it was confirmed that Cohen would again be returning to co-host the show at the end of 2022, the Los Angeles Times wrote. He's now addressing whether or not drinking will be allowed for the broadcast this year.
Andy Cohen says he and Anderson Cooper 'are going to party hard'
Andy Cohen has revealed that he and Anderson Cooper will be co-hosting another production complete with booze for CNN's New Year's Eve show. On November 16, Variety published an article with the headline, "CNN Plans to Sober Up Boozy New Year's Eve Coverage." The write-up explained that Cohen and Cooper would still be permitted to drink during their holiday broadcast, but correspondents and anchors of the network would no longer be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages either on or off camera.
In response, Cohen named the headline as the "Jackhole of the Day" on his show, "Watch What Happens Live." Cohen shared a clip of this moment via Instagram. He first said "The article does point out that Anderson and I are still allowed to drink." The host then played a clip from his drunken rant last year in which he declared "Sayonara, sucka!" to former Mayor Bill de Blasio, which Cohen jokingly stated could be said to his sobriety on New Year's Eve. Next, Cohen reassured viewers that this year's special would be one to remember. "I just want you to know Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve!" Cohen said to his audience. "Do you understand me?!" Now that Cohen has confirmed that drinking will be part of the New Year's Eve broadcast, viewers will have to patiently wait to see how this year's coverage unfolds.