Here's Why Giuliana Rancic Really Left Her Hosting Gig At E! News

Giuliana Rancic, one of the all-time queens of entertainment reporting, graced TV screens for years as the host of "E! News." Delivering the juiciest celebrity scoops day-to-day, Rancic's sharp wit, infectious charm, and hot takes on fashion also endeared her as a host on E!'s weekly program, "Fashion Police." With Rancic becoming practically synonymous with E!, her abrupt departure from "E! News" in 2015 left fans scratching their heads. (She eventually returned to the gig in June 2018 but left again in 2019.)

While some attributed Rancic's initial departure to a rumored rivalry with her replacement, Maria Menounos, others pointed the finger at her now-infamous comment about Zendaya's 2015 Oscars red carpet look. During "Fashion Police" coverage in February 2015, Rancic dissed the "Euphoria" star's choice to pair braided dreadlocks with her white Vivienne Westwood gown, quipping, "I feel like she smells like patchouli oil" (as an off-camera voice chimed in, "Or weed!") Many viewed Rancic's musing as racially insensitive. Zendaya clapped back in a lengthy Instagram post, expressing disappointment in those "who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair." Cohost Kelly Osbourne quit E! a few days later, insinuating Rancic was to blame, while their fellow panelist Kathy Griffin told the Chicago Sun-Times, "I wouldn't have said the joke in the first place."

When Rancic left her "E! News" anchor gig five months later, many pinned it on Zendaya-Gate. However, the TV personality insisted on an entirely different cause for her departure.