Tragic Details About Giuliana Rancic

For those who are celebrity-minded — so, basically everyone here at Nicki Swift — there are probably a couple dozen entertainment journalists who stand above the rest, sometimes because of skill but often because of visibility. Many of these top celebrity news reporters have themselves become a part of the cultural landscape, and a handful of them have transcended their original roles to become actual celebrities themselves.

Giuliana Rancic is one of those entertainment journalists who has become something larger — a star with nearly 2.5 million Instagram followers and an ambitious businesswoman. On top of that, she has been (or is) a reality star, a fashion commentator, a public speaker, a producer, and a breast cancer advocate.

Rancic owns or co-owns multiple businesses, including RPM Restaurants, the skincare line Fountain of Truth, the G by Giuliana fashion line, and Giuliana Prosecco. She also founded FAB-U-WISH, a make-a-wish foundation for breast cancer patients. While she has evolved beyond celebrity journalism, Rancic's bread and butter has always been her on-air reporting. She began her professional career in political journalism but quickly moved to entertainment, where she made a name for herself as a host on the E! Network. Rancic started at E! News in 2002 and remained there for decades, with a few breaks. She also provided red-carpet coverage for the network and appeared on "Fashion Police," which almost ruined her career (more on that later). Though Rancic has accomplished much, it has not been all roses with no thorns. Here are some tragic details about Giuliana Rancic.