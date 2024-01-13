The Heartbreaking Truth About Mitt Romney's Longtime Wife Ann

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney have enjoyed plenty of success. As the one-time head of Boston's consulting firm Bain & Company, Mitt made quite a fortune, which puts the Republican U.S. senator from Utah among the richest members of Congress. Furthermore, Mitt's wife and high-school sweetheart is no mere spectator when it comes to politics.

Ann was elected town meeting representative in Belmont, Massachusetts, in 1977, showing an interest in politics 17 years before her husband challenged Ted Kennedy for a U.S. Senate seat in 1994. Ann was a big reason he ran, too. "I said, 'Mitt, you've got to run,” she recalled to The Boston Globe, reminding the son of former Michigan Governor George Romney of his political pedigree. However, Mitt trusts his wife's political prowess just as much — so much so that he voted for her in the 2016 elections. "I wrote in the name of a person who I admire deeply, who I think would be an excellent president," he told the Deseret News (via CNN) in 2018 (Romney wasn't a fan of Donald Trump's behavior then or now.)

Ann has undeniably lived a privileged life. But she has also faced adversities. "Look, I know what it's like to struggle," she told The Wall Street Journal in 2012. "Maybe I haven't struggled as much financially as some people have. I can tell you and promise you that I have struggled in my life." Indeed, when it comes to her health, Ann has seen dark days.