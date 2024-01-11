The Criminal History Of Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Jayson, Explained
This article includes mentions of domestic violence.
United States Representative Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, has been arrested, and this isn't the first time, as he has had a history of run-ins with the law.
According to The Denver Post, Jayson was arrested in January 2024 after a public incident at a local restaurant. Documents reported that Jayson and Lauren had drinks at home before heading out to dinner, where Jayson drank more. Eventually, he called the police and claimed Lauren had punched him, but insufficient evidence proved that his statement wasn't true. As officers arrived at the restaurant, Jayson, who was highly intoxicated, refused to leave. Officers forced him out of the restaurant, and the incident landed the consultant two misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer, per Business Insider.
Days after the restaurant incident, Jayson found himself in handcuffs once again. Jayson reportedly shoved his son by the neck after coming home drunk, and an altercation broke out, per The Denver Post. The documents read, "During the physical altercation, Jayson stuck his right-hand thumb into (his son's) mouth. While Jayson dug his thumb into (his son's) mouth, (his son) felt that Jayson was going to pull his tooth out." After the altercation, Jayson grabbed his gun before heading outside. Authorities were called to the home and the consultant was charged with "assault in the third degree, harassment, and prohibited use of a weapon," per Business Insider. This string of Jayson's arrests shouldn't come as much of a shock considering it's not his first.
Jayson Boebert's crime-filled year
2004 was quite the year for Jayson Boebert, and not in a good way. The consultant was in and out of jail in 2004 for several reasons. In January 2004, Jayson was "arrested after allegedly exposing his penis to two women at a bowling alley," per the New York Post. He didn't deny the claims and instead pleaded guilty to lewd exposure and public indecency. The incident resulted in Jayson serving four days in jail and a two-year probation.
Lauren Boebert, who was there when the bowling alley incident occurred, had a different side to the story, per Business Insider. In her book "My American Life," Lauren blamed the bartender for the incident after she kept hounding Jayson about a secret tattoo he had in the location near his penis. Lauren claims the bartender wouldn't let it go, and Jayson became frustrated and threw a basket of fries at her when she decided to call the police. Despite the differences in the two stories, this incident wouldn't be the last time Jayson would run into trouble.
Just a month later, Jayson was arrested on domestic violence charges after an altercation with Lauren, whom he was dating at the time, per the New York Post. The charge led to him spending seven days in jail, but as we all know, this wouldn't be the last time he would be behind bars. Although it wasn't until years later, Jayson's past run-ins with the law foreshadowed his future.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.