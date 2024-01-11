The Criminal History Of Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Jayson, Explained

This article includes mentions of domestic violence.

United States Representative Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, has been arrested, and this isn't the first time, as he has had a history of run-ins with the law.

According to The Denver Post, Jayson was arrested in January 2024 after a public incident at a local restaurant. Documents reported that Jayson and Lauren had drinks at home before heading out to dinner, where Jayson drank more. Eventually, he called the police and claimed Lauren had punched him, but insufficient evidence proved that his statement wasn't true. As officers arrived at the restaurant, Jayson, who was highly intoxicated, refused to leave. Officers forced him out of the restaurant, and the incident landed the consultant two misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer, per Business Insider.

Days after the restaurant incident, Jayson found himself in handcuffs once again. Jayson reportedly shoved his son by the neck after coming home drunk, and an altercation broke out, per The Denver Post. The documents read, "During the physical altercation, Jayson stuck his right-hand thumb into (his son's) mouth. While Jayson dug his thumb into (his son's) mouth, (his son) felt that Jayson was going to pull his tooth out." After the altercation, Jayson grabbed his gun before heading outside. Authorities were called to the home and the consultant was charged with "assault in the third degree, harassment, and prohibited use of a weapon," per Business Insider. This string of Jayson's arrests shouldn't come as much of a shock considering it's not his first.