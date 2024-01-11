The Real Meaning Behind Can't Get Enough By Jennifer Lopez

We just "Can't Get Enough" of Jennifer Lopez and her new music! The musician has been teasing her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now," and just dropped the lead single "Can't Get Enough." Lopez began teasing the song on social media in early January, letting fans know that not only were they going to get a brand new song from the "Hustlers" actor, but they were also going to get a new music video along with it. She captioned the January 6 Instagram post: "4 MORE DAYS. I feel like startin' somethin' #Can'tGetEnough #ThisIsMeNow."

The musician knew she had to release "Can't Get Enough" as the lead single. Speaking on a YouTube livestream before the release, she revealed why the song was chosen to kick-start this new era of music. She explained (via People): "So when we first heard this song, everyone just knew that this was the one to launch This Is Me...Now. It has an energy, it has a happiness to it, and you feel it all."

The song does have an upbeat energy to it, but the music video seems to reflect Lopez's tumultuous love life. As many know, the actor has been married four times, and in the video, she plays a bride who marries several grooms while people secretly talk behind her back. This seems to reflect the public's fascination with her love life. As she told Vogue in a November 2022 interview, this album is a deeply personal one for her. "People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with—but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. ... And I feel like I'm at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it," she said.