The Real Meaning Behind Can't Get Enough By Jennifer Lopez
We just "Can't Get Enough" of Jennifer Lopez and her new music! The musician has been teasing her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now," and just dropped the lead single "Can't Get Enough." Lopez began teasing the song on social media in early January, letting fans know that not only were they going to get a brand new song from the "Hustlers" actor, but they were also going to get a new music video along with it. She captioned the January 6 Instagram post: "4 MORE DAYS. I feel like startin' somethin' #Can'tGetEnough #ThisIsMeNow."
The musician knew she had to release "Can't Get Enough" as the lead single. Speaking on a YouTube livestream before the release, she revealed why the song was chosen to kick-start this new era of music. She explained (via People): "So when we first heard this song, everyone just knew that this was the one to launch This Is Me...Now. It has an energy, it has a happiness to it, and you feel it all."
The song does have an upbeat energy to it, but the music video seems to reflect Lopez's tumultuous love life. As many know, the actor has been married four times, and in the video, she plays a bride who marries several grooms while people secretly talk behind her back. This seems to reflect the public's fascination with her love life. As she told Vogue in a November 2022 interview, this album is a deeply personal one for her. "People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with—but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. ... And I feel like I'm at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it," she said.
Can't Get Enough is all about love
The music video for "Can't Get Enough" may make it seem like Jennifer Lopez is bad at love, but the truth is she is just a hopeless romantic. In the song, the lyrics talk about a new love that Lopez has, and it's all she ever wanted. She sings: "I feel like startin' something / You got my engine runnin' / You got the keys to turn me on and on / You got me acceleratin' want to celebrate it."
It wouldn't be a stretch to say that this song is about her hubby, Ben Affleck — there seem to be a lot of references to him on the upcoming album, and, in 2022, TMZ shared a clip of J.Lo singing the song for Affleck at their wedding reception. The couple had a whirlwind romance for years and found their way back to one another, which Lopez seems to sing about in the track. She says: "You're always the one I needed (Needed) / Don't gotta keep a secret (Secret) /But I let you keep me to yourself (Self)." The chorus then goes into how she "can't get enough" of the person she is head over heels for.
The theme surrounding the song is all about love, and Lopez confirmed this in her YouTube livestream. Talking about "Can't Get Enough," she said, "I love a love song." The pop track will take listeners through a journey of what it feels like to finally find the one, and Lopez found her forever love with Ben Affleck.