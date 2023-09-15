Every Ben Affleck Reference We Spotted On J.Lo's This Is Me... Now Tracklist

The Bennifer saga has been years in the making. How could Jennifer Lopez not use it as the muse for her upcoming album? Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story goes back over two decades after they met in the early 2000s, per Business Insider. Since then, the couple has had a whirlwind romance, from engagements to breakups and everything in between. In 2002, at the height of their relationship, Lopez released an album titled "This Is Me...Then," which featured a famous track called, "Dear Ben." The song was a love letter to Affleck, and the entire album featured music about her romance with the "Argo" actor, whether people knew it or not, per Apple Music. Unfortunately, the couple split in 2004.

Over the years, the two lived separate lives, but distance did nothing but prove the love they had for one another. In 2021, Affleck and Lopez reconnected in what could have been a plot for a romantic movie. The couple got their happily ever after as they officially married in 2022, and it wasn't just their relationship that got a second go. To commemorate her rekindled romance with Affleck, the "Hustlers" star decided to put a twist on her 2002 album, "This Is Me...Then," and release an upcoming album titled, "This Is Me...Now." In a complete full circle moment, "This Is Me...Now" captures her current romance with Affleck, and the tracklist proves that once again, the musician is inspired by her one true love.