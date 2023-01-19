How Ben Affleck Masterminded His Spontaneous Wedding To Jennifer Lopez In Las Vegas
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made everyone's 2000s dream come true when they rekindled their romance. The pair first began dating in 2002 and in that same year, they decided to get engaged, per Insider. For two years, the couple couldn't be seen without one another. However, in 2004, they decided to call their relationship and engagement quits. For years after, the two lived completely separate lives, but as fate would have it, the duo got back together in 2021.
By 2022, Lopez announced their second go at an engagement through her newsletter. She wrote, "Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love." People were ecstatic to see "Bennifer" get their happy ending, as all eyes turned to wedding plans. However, fans were shocked after they discovered Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas.
Lopez detailed her and Affleck's whirlwind wedding in a newsletter (via Harper's Bazaar). She said, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." Lopez continued, "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world." The two did have a more traditional wedding in Georgia months later. But, the Las Vegas wedding seemed like the perfect culmination of their whirlwind romance, and it turns out it was all Affleck's idea.
Jennifer Lopez had PTSD from her first engagement to Ben Affleck
Weddings can be extremely nerve-wracking, especially when there's a possibility that someone may get cold feet. While there was no doubt Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck loved one another, the "Let's Get Loud" singer was still traumatized by how their first engagement ended.
Lopez spoke on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about how nervous and stressed she was the second time due to their first called-off engagement in 2004. She said, "I don't know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married. It kind of all fell apart back then and this time... I had a little PTSD." The "Jenny from the Block" singer revealed they never planned to get married in Las Vegas. But, after a stressful meeting about their wedding plans in Georgia, Affleck suggested they get married in Las Vegas... the same day! She said, "One day, Ben just said, 'F*** it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight." Lopez doubted whether it could become a reality because she had work conflicts.
However, Affleck, being the romantic he is, had it all covered for the singer. Lopez shared, "He said, 'Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I'm going to have everything set up.'" True to his word, Affleck had everything ready to go, and it was a dream come true for Lopez. She described the night, saying, "It was amazing. It was the best night of our lives."