How Ben Affleck Masterminded His Spontaneous Wedding To Jennifer Lopez In Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made everyone's 2000s dream come true when they rekindled their romance. The pair first began dating in 2002 and in that same year, they decided to get engaged, per Insider. For two years, the couple couldn't be seen without one another. However, in 2004, they decided to call their relationship and engagement quits. For years after, the two lived completely separate lives, but as fate would have it, the duo got back together in 2021.

By 2022, Lopez announced their second go at an engagement through her newsletter. She wrote, "Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love." People were ecstatic to see "Bennifer" get their happy ending, as all eyes turned to wedding plans. However, fans were shocked after they discovered Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas.

Lopez detailed her and Affleck's whirlwind wedding in a newsletter (via Harper's Bazaar). She said, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." Lopez continued, "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world." The two did have a more traditional wedding in Georgia months later. But, the Las Vegas wedding seemed like the perfect culmination of their whirlwind romance, and it turns out it was all Affleck's idea.