Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Official Wedding Photos Send Fans Into Overdrive

The first photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding are here — and the bride and groom are beaming! In her newsletter, obtained by Nicki Swift, the new Mrs. Affleck wrote, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

J.Lo added, "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love.' We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to." The new Mrs. Affleck ended her announcement by writing, "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck." To say fans were excited about the news would be an understatement.

One fan tweeted, "Ben Affleck and JLO getting married is my MET gala. My Oscars. It's the biggest day of the year. It's everything. It's beyond my ability to adequately process and respond." Another fan added, "Ben Affleck and JLo getting married is proof that you really never know how a story is going to end." One Jen/Ben fan tweeted, "This is definitely an unexpected type of wedding that I would've envisioned for these two... and I kinda love it?!?!" Another fan summed it up by writing, "They dated each other when they were much younger. They came from totally different backgrounds, and married ppl who they thought should be with. It's rare that you meet your soulmate."