Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Announces Heartbreaking Health News
Isabella Strahan, the 19-year-old daughter of "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan, recently came forward with heartbreaking health news. In an emotional interview with "Good Morning America" on January 11, the father and daughter revealed that Isabella had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a common type of brain cancer, after suffering weeks of painful symptoms. "I didn't notice anything was off till probably like Oct. 1. That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight," Isabella shared.
Upon receiving the diagnosis later that month, Isabella underwent an emergency surgery to remove the fast-growing tumor, which was dubbed larger than a golf ball. In the aftermath of her surgery, the 19-year-old learned to walk all over again, with her sister Sophie and friends proving to be a great support system. "She had a lot of her friends and they would come over just to sit with her. And there were times when she was in a lot of pain. She was sleeping a lot," the television host recalled.
Additionally, Isabella underwent 30 sessions of radiotherapy spread over six weeks. As part of her treatment, the young model will undergo chemotherapy, starting in February, at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina. "That's my next step. I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over," Isabella explained.
But while the recent diagnosis undoubtedly rocked Isabella's world, the 19-year-old is looking on the bright side.
Isabella Strahan hopes to be a 'voice' for people going through the same
Though she has had a rough couple of months, Isabella Strahan remains in high spirits. "I'm feeling good. Not too bad. And I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing," she shared with host Robin Roberts. Even better, Isabella admits the diagnosis has taught her to appreciate the simple things of life, like walking and hanging out with friends. "Perspective is a big thing," she explained.
When asked about her decision to come forward with the diagnosis now, Isabella said she hopes to inspire people in similar situations. "It's been like, two months of keeping it quiet, which is definitely difficult. I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep in. I hope to just kind of be a voice, and be [someone] who people, maybe [those who] are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at," the young model said of her decision. To that end, the 19-year-old revealed she will be partnering with Duke Children's Hospital to create a YouTube series where she will share her treatment journey.
The heartbreaking news of Isabella's diagnosis seemingly sheds more light on Michael's lengthy absence from his hosting duties, back in October and November. Though ABC Studios confirmed to ET at the time that the former NFL star was "dealing with some personal family matters," there was no hint at the 19-year-old's diagnosis.