Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Announces Heartbreaking Health News

Isabella Strahan, the 19-year-old daughter of "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan, recently came forward with heartbreaking health news. In an emotional interview with "Good Morning America" on January 11, the father and daughter revealed that Isabella had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a common type of brain cancer, after suffering weeks of painful symptoms. "I didn't notice anything was off till probably like Oct. 1. That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight," Isabella shared.

Upon receiving the diagnosis later that month, Isabella underwent an emergency surgery to remove the fast-growing tumor, which was dubbed larger than a golf ball. In the aftermath of her surgery, the 19-year-old learned to walk all over again, with her sister Sophie and friends proving to be a great support system. "She had a lot of her friends and they would come over just to sit with her. And there were times when she was in a lot of pain. She was sleeping a lot," the television host recalled.

Additionally, Isabella underwent 30 sessions of radiotherapy spread over six weeks. As part of her treatment, the young model will undergo chemotherapy, starting in February, at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina. "That's my next step. I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over," Isabella explained.

But while the recent diagnosis undoubtedly rocked Isabella's world, the 19-year-old is looking on the bright side.