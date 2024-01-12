RHONJ: Everything We Know About Albie Manzo's Wildly Lavish Wedding

Fans of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been rooting for Albie Manzo since he appeared in Season 1 and although he's no longer on the show, many were excited when he and his longtime girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco announced their engagement in April 2023. DeMonaco believed she was going to Manzo's father's birthday but ended up celebrating her new fiancee status. "To an unforgettable night surrounded by all our loved ones. Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration. Promise we will gift you with some gran babies eventually," DeMonaco wrote on Instagram.

Manzo and DeMonaco tied the knot in Italy on October 25, 2023 among their friends and family, People reported. The happy bride wore a fitted, off-the-shoulder gown with leafy details, while the "Manzo'd With Children" star wore a simple black tux with a white tie. The luxe ceremony came complete with a harpist and the aisle was decorated with rows of flowers. With Manzo's family in the catering business, it's no surprise they know how to throw a wedding and we're sure they pulled out all the stops for this happy occasion.