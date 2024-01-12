RHONJ: Everything We Know About Albie Manzo's Wildly Lavish Wedding
Fans of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been rooting for Albie Manzo since he appeared in Season 1 and although he's no longer on the show, many were excited when he and his longtime girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco announced their engagement in April 2023. DeMonaco believed she was going to Manzo's father's birthday but ended up celebrating her new fiancee status. "To an unforgettable night surrounded by all our loved ones. Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration. Promise we will gift you with some gran babies eventually," DeMonaco wrote on Instagram.
Manzo and DeMonaco tied the knot in Italy on October 25, 2023 among their friends and family, People reported. The happy bride wore a fitted, off-the-shoulder gown with leafy details, while the "Manzo'd With Children" star wore a simple black tux with a white tie. The luxe ceremony came complete with a harpist and the aisle was decorated with rows of flowers. With Manzo's family in the catering business, it's no surprise they know how to throw a wedding and we're sure they pulled out all the stops for this happy occasion.
Albie Manzo's wedding was an Italian affair
Having a destination wedding in Italy means taking advantage of all the sights, and Albie Manzo did just that with his bride-to-be, Chelsea DeMonaco. "Home for the next week," she wrote on Instagram days before the wedding. According to Manzo's Instagram Stories, the two hosted their pre-wedding rehearsal dinner at Ristorante Masolino located in the beautiful countryside of Panicale, Italy. On the day of, Albie and DeMonaco celebrated their nuptials at the lavish grounds of I Borghi dell'Eremo located at the border of Umbria and Tuscany. The bride was draped in a flowing white gown from Angel Rivera Bridal Atelier and designed by Mistrelli House of Design. According to the bridal store's website, gowns can run from as little as $2,000 to a whopping $10,000.
In attendance was, of course, the whole immediate Manzo family, including Albie's sister Lauren Manzo, and her daughter Markie. However, Caroline Manzo's sister Dina Cantin wasn't invited, as well as Jacqueline Laurita, Albie revealed on the "All About TRH" podcast. Although it's not clear if his best friend and Lauren's estranged husband, Vito Scalia, made the Italy wedding, he was clearly there to celebrate Albie and DeMonaco's second wedding.
Albie Manzo got married for the second time
As if an elaborate Italy wedding wasn't enough for Albie Manzo and Chelsea DeMonaco. The lovebirds got hitched again on November 25, 2023, at the Manzo family restaurant The Brownstone, per Bravo. "Spent my entire wedding 2.0 night saying hi to everyone by the time I was done with that I was saying bye to everyone. Thank you all the wonderful friends and family from near and far who made it out to celebrate us! Love you all so much!" DeMonaco wrote on her Instagram Story.
As reported by Page Six, Lauren's estranged husband Vito Scalia made it to the U.S. portion of Albie and DeMonaco's nuptials. Scalia and Lauren were both seen in separate Instagram Stories, and they were both all smiles as they celebrated Albie's (second) big day.
Although Albie and DeMonaco must have spent a pretty penny on two weddings, they made out well with their wedding presents. Per their registry, friends and family gifted the couple with HomeGoods gift cards valued at $250, as well as a $449.99 KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Other items on the list included serving ware from Anthropologie and a digital picture frame. News of Albie and DeMonaco's honeymoon has yet to break but we're sure it'll be just as lavish as their two weddings.