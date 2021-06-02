What's Really Going On With Dina And Albie Manzo?
The Manzo family may no longer be a part of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," but that doesn't prevent their names from popping up in the headlines. As fans know, Albert "Albie" Manzo is the son of Caroline Manzo, who appeared on the franchise from 2009-2013 (via IMDb). The famous family later landed a spinoff titled "Manzo'd with Children," which aired from 2014-2016. Caroline has had quite a bumpy relationship with her sister, Dina Manzo, as of late, and the reality show is somewhat to blame, Caroline says.
In 2018, the fiery redhead told The Daily Dish that she believed her whole family had changed following "RHONJ." "It was when I didn't recognize who she was anymore that I said, 'I'm out.'" she told Jeff Lewis. "And then the television thing [factored in] after I watched Season 1. I was saying very nice things about them, and watching back, they weren't doing the same for me. So I was like, 'What the f—?' Is there envy going on here? They don't want me to look good?' I don't know, but it freaked me out."
To complicate things further, Dina's ex-husband is Thomas Manzo, who is brothers with Caroline's husband, Albert Manzo. Per People, Caroline reportedly wrote a letter of support for Thomas as he awaits trial for allegedly hiring a hitman to harm Dina's current husband, David Cantin. Here's where the drama between Albie and Dina comes into play. Keep scrolling if you can keep up!
Albie Manzo seems to address the feud between his mother and aunt
Albie Manzo seems to be meddling in the situation between his mother, Caroline Manzo, and his aunt, Dina Manzo. The reality star shared a photo on his Instagram page, seeming to address the drama. "25 years of my life is still trying to get up that great big hill of hope," he wrote, "(Ok 35 but whatever, delayed thank you for the birthday wishes, my friends)." Dina replied directly to the post, slamming her nephew. "Ohhhh shocking...going to speak about it on his podcast for the downloads," she wrote on the post, referring to Albie's "Dear Albie" podcast. "Unfortunately this will just be a 'storyline' to profit from. What a shame."
Dina's comment did not go unnoticed by fans, and it also didn't go unnoticed by her nephew either. Albie clapped back in the comments section, slamming Dina without uttering her name. "Oh, and real quick before anyone gets excited that someone w the last name Manzo posted something so this is your clown a** chance to leave baseless comments like you think you 'know' something," he wrote. "I haven't been silent, I've been busy. But I've had just about enough of this bulls**t and you'll be hearing from me soon, don't you worry."
Albie went on to throw support behind his mother again, calling her "the strongest woman I know." Hopefully the family can patch things up in the future, but right now that fate doesn't seem likely.