What's Really Going On With Dina And Albie Manzo?

The Manzo family may no longer be a part of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," but that doesn't prevent their names from popping up in the headlines. As fans know, Albert "Albie" Manzo is the son of Caroline Manzo, who appeared on the franchise from 2009-2013 (via IMDb). The famous family later landed a spinoff titled "Manzo'd with Children," which aired from 2014-2016. Caroline has had quite a bumpy relationship with her sister, Dina Manzo, as of late, and the reality show is somewhat to blame, Caroline says.

In 2018, the fiery redhead told The Daily Dish that she believed her whole family had changed following "RHONJ." "It was when I didn't recognize who she was anymore that I said, 'I'm out.'" she told Jeff Lewis. "And then the television thing [factored in] after I watched Season 1. I was saying very nice things about them, and watching back, they weren't doing the same for me. So I was like, 'What the f—?' Is there envy going on here? They don't want me to look good?' I don't know, but it freaked me out."

To complicate things further, Dina's ex-husband is Thomas Manzo, who is brothers with Caroline's husband, Albert Manzo. Per People, Caroline reportedly wrote a letter of support for Thomas as he awaits trial for allegedly hiring a hitman to harm Dina's current husband, David Cantin. Here's where the drama between Albie and Dina comes into play. Keep scrolling if you can keep up!