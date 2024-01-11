Riley Keough Is Releasing Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Final Project
Riley Keough is making sure that things don't get left unsaid as she takes on her mom Lisa Marie Presley's final project. Lisa Marie and her ex-husband, Danny Keough, welcomed Riley in May of 1989, per People. The mother-daughter duo developed a close bond with one another, and the "Daisy Jones & The Six" actor even admitted Lisa Marie was a huge inspiration for her career as an actor. She told People in 2022, "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me ... I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me." Unfortunately, Keough's relationship with her mother would be cut short.
In January 2023, Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, announced that the songwriter had passed away, per NPR. Riley kept quiet following her mother's death. Even at Lisa Marie's funeral, Riley couldn't muster up the strength to speak and instead had her husband read the letter she dedicated to her mom, per ET. The heartbreaking message read, "Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I am certain I chose the best mother for me in this world, and I knew that as far back as I can remember you." Riley has refrained from talking too much about her mother since her death but is now fulfilling one of Lisa Marie's final projects.
Riley Keough will finish Lisa Marie's book
Riley Keough announced on Instagram that she will take over publishing her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley's book. Posting a photo of her and her mom, Keough wrote, "I'm honored to help put my mother's book out for her. Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can pre order it now with the link in my bio."
There has long been speculation that Presley was working on a memoir before her tragic death, and she reportedly asked her daughter, Keough, to help her finish the project, per People. Following her mother's wishes, the "Daisy Jones & The Six" actor listened to tapes that her mother left about her life. The tapes touched on Lisa Marie's relationship with her father, Elvis Presley, and covered her time at Graceland. It's also said the tapes covered her "complicated" relationship with her mother, Priscilla Presley.
Keough released an official statement with the publishing company Random House, saying, "Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter. I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one." Keough seems overjoyed to have worked on the project and is expected to be the narrator for the audio version of the book. Lisa Marie's memoir will be released on October 15, 2024, and will surely unveil new details about the Presley family.