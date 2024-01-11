Riley Keough Is Releasing Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Final Project

Riley Keough is making sure that things don't get left unsaid as she takes on her mom Lisa Marie Presley's final project. Lisa Marie and her ex-husband, Danny Keough, welcomed Riley in May of 1989, per People. The mother-daughter duo developed a close bond with one another, and the "Daisy Jones & The Six" actor even admitted Lisa Marie was a huge inspiration for her career as an actor. She told People in 2022, "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me ... I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me." Unfortunately, Keough's relationship with her mother would be cut short.

In January 2023, Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, announced that the songwriter had passed away, per NPR. Riley kept quiet following her mother's death. Even at Lisa Marie's funeral, Riley couldn't muster up the strength to speak and instead had her husband read the letter she dedicated to her mom, per ET. The heartbreaking message read, "Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I am certain I chose the best mother for me in this world, and I knew that as far back as I can remember you." Riley has refrained from talking too much about her mother since her death but is now fulfilling one of Lisa Marie's final projects.