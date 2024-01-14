The Shady Side Of Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and he reigned supreme during his 15 years with the NBA. The majority of his career was spent on the Chicago Bulls, with whom he won six finals. Soon, Jordan became a bigger-than-life figure and made big bank with multiple endorsements, but the pressures of being an idol were not easy. "I have gotten mad and went off on people but I think my job as a role model is to keep that under my roof. If I make a mistake, it can only hurt the kids who are looking up at me as a role model," he said back in 1988, per NBC.

Jordan tried to keep up a squeaky-clean image throughout the years — fans may remember when he starred in the kid-friendly 1996 movie "Space Jam" with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes. However, underneath his esteemed image is a side that has been so shady that a ref should have called "foul" on the hoops player's personal life a few times over.