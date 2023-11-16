Michael Jordan's Wife Gets A Hefty Payday Each Year From Their Prenup

Michael Jordan is notorious for his ultra-competitive streak, always striving to outdo others in every endeavor. When Jordan divorced his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy in 2006, he made the top of an ignominious list as it was the most expensive celebrity divorce up to that date. Vanoy walked away with a staggering $168 million, not to mention custody of their three kids and their Chicago estate.

A few years later, the Chicago Bulls legend met his future wife, Yvette Prieto, at a nightclub in Miami in 2008. In 2013, the couple tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Florida. Among the 500 guests in attendance were fellow NBA stars Scottie Pippen and Patrick Ewing. Jordan did not skimp on splurging for the nuptials, with the event reportedly costing a jaw-dropping $10 million. An insider for the Miami Herald estimated around 2,000 people showed up to the after-party hosted at Jordan's palatial home. The couple didn't waste much time expanding their family, and Prieto gave birth to twin girls in 2014.

Not looking to repeat the mistakes of his first marriage, Jordan had a prenup in place when he married Prieto. He was worth $650 million before they tied the knot in 2013, and he wanted to protect his assets. As reported by the National Enquirer, part of the prenup stipulated that in the case of divorce, Prieto would receive $1 million for each year they were married. That amount would substantially increase over time.