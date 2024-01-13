John Schneider Took His Late Wife Alicia Allain's Death Especially Hard

John Schneider struggled to pick up the pieces following the tragic death of his wife, Alicia Allain. The "Dukes of Hazzard" star announced via Instagram in February 2023 that his wife of almost four years had sadly died after a private battle with breast cancer. She was 53. "My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," Schneider wrote in his post. "Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions ... hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

The two had been married since September 2019 after meeting five years prior while working together on a movie project. Schneider — who was recently separated from his ex-wife, Elvira "Elly" Castle, at the time — was instantly smitten. "I knew that I had met my person," he told People about their first meeting. "It was wonderful ... I played the role she wanted me to play. I lost every battle, but I won because I got her."

The actor first opened up about his wife's struggle with cancer during their joint appearance on "Fox & Friends" back in January 2020. At the time, Allain revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 HER2-negative breast cancer but was already in remission after months of "rigid" treatment. However, after being involved in a car accident in late 2021, it was revealed that her cancer had returned in a metastatic state and had already spread to her bones. In the wake of her death, Schneider has revealed how he's been affected by the devastating loss.