The Clear Sign Jen Shah Is Keeping Up With RHOSLC From Prison
Season 4 of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" had its moments, but it wasn't until the very last episode that fans were dropping their jaws. Apparently, Jen Shah was too — from behind bars. Viewers had followed Shah's story since Season 1 as she showed off her lavish lifestyle, dropping tens of thousands on parties and wearing nothing but the best designer duds (which we later learned were sometimes fake). After getting arrested for fraud and money laundering during Season 2, Shah spent all of Season 3 proclaiming her innocence. Ultimately, she was found guilty and sent to the Shah-lammer.
One of the biggest storylines from Season 3 was Heather Gay's mysterious black eye during a cast trip to San Diego. After a night of partying, Gay woke up with one eye swollen shut and claimed not to have known what happened. The black eye incident followed the "Bad Mormon" author around everywhere, and it wasn't until the Season 4 finale that Gay finally revealed that Shah was the one who socked her in the eye. The admission had the cast members reeling, and according to an Instagram update from Shah, it's clear that she knows she's been outed.
Jen Shah refuted Heather Gay's claims from prison
Jen Shah is using her time in prison to reflect, work out, and catch up on "RHOSLC." After the Season 4 finale, she was somehow able to defend herself on social media against Heather Gay's accusations about the black eye. In an Instagram Story captured by E! News, Shah wrote, "BRAVO, if i punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it. It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4 ... Andy is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."
As reported by Page Six, Shah threatened to sue Gay, Bravo, and Andy Cohen if they continued to speak about her alleged attack against the Beauty Lab + Laser founder. "If in the final cut of the three-part 'RHOSLC' reunion, Heather makes any direct reference to Jen Shah giving her the black eye, legal action will be taken by the Shah family against Andy Cohen, NBC Universal, Bravo, Shed Media, and Heather for slander and defamation," Shah's rep stated. According to the teasers for the reunion, Cohen and Gay do talk about the black eye, but it seems the Bravo producer is not phased by Shah at all.
Andy Cohen clapped back at Jen Shah's Instagram rant
After Jen Shah's Instagram Story, the host took to his show "Radio Andy" to say, "I don't want to be Captain Obvious here, but if we had footage, don't you think we would have aired it?" He then shared that he had forgotten he wanted a sit-down with Shah and stated, "I don't care about it anymore. I'm over it." Cohen added that the "RHOSLC" star wanted a lot of money and a docu-series about her days leading up to jail time, but she was still maintaining her innocence at the time, so they would have had to film another one-on-one after she pled guilty.
Shah's rep addressed Cohen's claims in her online diary, Dear Jen Shah. "As a representative of Jen Shah, I understand that emotions are high right now as a lot of misinformation is being put out to the public maliciously due to a decision that was made back in January 2023," the statement read. Shah's camp went on to explain that the reality star chose not to do the one-on-one interview with Cohen in order to focus on her family before her prison time.
The statement also claimed that since Shah turned down the offer, the network has been trying to take her down by bringing in Monica Garcia, who was given a cease and desist by Shah's lawyers two years prior — which Bravo knew about. The statement concluded, "In due time, Jen will speak her side of the story and set the record straight."