The Clear Sign Jen Shah Is Keeping Up With RHOSLC From Prison

After Jen Shah's Instagram Story, the host took to his show "Radio Andy" to say, "I don't want to be Captain Obvious here, but if we had footage, don't you think we would have aired it?" He then shared that he had forgotten he wanted a sit-down with Shah and stated, "I don't care about it anymore. I'm over it." Cohen added that the "RHOSLC" star wanted a lot of money and a docu-series about her days leading up to jail time, but she was still maintaining her innocence at the time, so they would have had to film another one-on-one after she pled guilty.

Shah's rep addressed Cohen's claims in her online diary, Dear Jen Shah. "As a representative of Jen Shah, I understand that emotions are high right now as a lot of misinformation is being put out to the public maliciously due to a decision that was made back in January 2023," the statement read. Shah's camp went on to explain that the reality star chose not to do the one-on-one interview with Cohen in order to focus on her family before her prison time.

The statement also claimed that since Shah turned down the offer, the network has been trying to take her down by bringing in Monica Garcia, who was given a cease and desist by Shah's lawyers two years prior — which Bravo knew about. The statement concluded, "In due time, Jen will speak her side of the story and set the record straight."