The RHOSLC Costar Who Says She Knew About Jen Shah's Fraud Scheme

From the moment Jen Shah was arrested for fraud in 2021, there have been questions surrounding whether any stars of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" were involved in her getting caught. More than two years later, we learned that someone linked to the cast was indeed a part of the case against her — but she wasn't a snowflake holder at the time. We'll stop [reality von] teasing: it was Monica Garcia.

First introduced as a cast member in Season 4, Garcia had previously helped out as an unofficial assistant to Shah. Because of that, she already knew some of the ladies — and in one episode, she shared that it meant she knew a lot about them. "All their dark secrets are very heavy on my mind," she shared in a confessional (via Bravo). One of the more scandalous things she knew was that Shah was implicated in some seriously dodgy dealings. As she revealed in an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," she'd learned of Shah's fraud scheme from the woman herself. "She told me how her scheme works, and she asked me to be a part of it," Garcia recounted.

Far from being one to keep the information to herself, Garcia got authorities involved immediately — though she's maintained she wasn't the first whistleblower to do so. And just in case you were wondering, no, she doesn't regret it one bit.