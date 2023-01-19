Jen Shah's Fraud Victims Shed Light On Her Scams As RHOSLC Star Awaits Prison Time

Jen Shah became famous for starring in Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," but she quickly turned from a reality star to a telemarketing-scheme mastermind. In 2021, police arrested Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, for scamming hundreds of people out of money. "Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah's 'first assistant,' allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," a press release by the United States Department of Justice read. Fans also saw some of the drama play out in front of the camera on the reality show.

Shah initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but changed her tune in July 2022. NBC News reported that the reality star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. At the time, she told the court that she "knew it was wrong" and was "so sorry" for her part. In January 2023, Shah learned her fate when a judge sentenced her to six and a half years in prison. Shah's lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement following the sentencing (via People), expressing remorse on Shah's behalf. "Jen will pay her debt to society, and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes," Chaudhry said.

Now, her victims are revealing the impact that Shah's actions have had on them.