The Shady Nickname Aaron Rodgers Gave Travis Kelce, Explained

Aaron Rodgers has spoken openly about deciding against getting a COVID-19 vaccine. In August 2021, the then Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters he was "immunized" against the respiratory virus. "I thought there was a possibility that I say I'm immunized and maybe [the press] understand what that means, maybe they don't, maybe they follow up," Rodgers explained on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in August 2022. The following year, Rodgers came up with a vaccine-related nickname for fellow NFLer Travis Kelce.

Even though Rodgers was sidelined with a season-ending Achilles injury, the New York Jets quarterback commented on how his team handled Travis Kelce when they played the tight end's Kansas City Chiefs. "Y'know, Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit; he didn't have a crazy impact game," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on October 3, 2023. A few weeks earlier, in September 2023, Kelce starred in an ad campaign for Pfizer where he spoke about getting both his flu and COVID-19 shots.

A few days after Rodgers's comments, Kelce was asked about his thoughts on the nickname. "I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer," the Chiefs star said during a press conference on October 6. "Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man?" Kelce jokingly added while mentioning that Rodgers's Jets were owned by the family behind Johnson & Johnson. Those comments caused Rodgers to lay down the gauntlet for Kelce.