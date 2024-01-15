The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Saltburn
Satirical black comedy-thriller "Saltburn" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi taking the lead as Oxford students Oliver Quick and Felix Catton. They are joined by several other British stars such as Archie Madekwe, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Carey Mulligan, and Irish actor Alison Oliver. Immediately after its release on December 22, 2023, "Saltburn" took the world by storm. But while some viewers loved it, others were horrified by some of the darker scenes. This divisive reception is exactly what writer and director Emerald Fennell was going for. "It gets under your skin. We just want to make something that makes people feel something," she told Variety when the movie premiered.
A lot of what gets under viewers' skins involves scenes depicting Oliver's obsession with Felix, as well as some of the film's shocking and unexpected sex scenes. With some characters like Oliver and Felix jumping from one sexual encounter to another, it's not clear who's with whom from one scene to the next. However, we can provide you with some clarity about who the "Saltburn" cast is dating in real life. Most of the stars are coupled up, except for Madekwe. The actor who plays Farleigh prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight to stay grounded.
Keep reading for everything we know about the real-life partners of the cast of "Saltburn."
Barry Keoghan is a family man
Barry Keoghan's star has been on the rise ever since he starred in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war epic "Dunkirk," and Yorgos Lanthimos' thriller "The Killing of a Sacred Deer." In the span of a few short years, he went on to play an ancient superhero in Marvel's "Eternals" and one of the most notorious screen villains of all time, the Joker in Matt Reeves' "Batman." He took on another impressive — if not creepy — role in 2023, playing Oliver Quick in "Saltburn."
When he's not busy starring in big-budget features, Keoghan can be found at home with his son Brando, who she shares with Alyson Sandro. The pair went public with their relationship at the end of 2021 and announced that they were expecting their son a few months later, in March 2022. They received some criticism for their seemingly whirlwind romance, but Keoghan hit back at haters in an Instagram story that showed the couple grinning at their gender reveal party. Alongside the photo, he wrote: "I don't know why others have their opinions. WE ARE HAPPY HERE" (via The Sun).
Keoghan and Sandro's relationship seemed solid until July 2023, when they were rumored to have split up. The actor was even romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter, but then seemed to dispel the rumors later that year in an interview for Vogue while promoting Saltburn, as he referred to Sandro as his "better half." However, at the beginning of 2024, GQ reported that the pair had, in fact, gone their separate ways. Keoghan refused to comment and instead praised Sandro. "She's done a great job, and she's an incredible mother," he said.
Jacob Elordi's romance with Olivia Jade Giannulli is complicated
For Jacob Elordi, Felix Catton is the "scariest" character he's ever played, and that's saying something coming from the "Euphoria" star. Of course, both characters are a far cry from Noah Flynn in "The Kissing Booth" — the role that made him famous.
Since rising to fame in 2018, Elordi's relationships have been the subject of much public curiosity, especially because he was dating his Netflix co-star Joey King at the time. He moved on with model Kaia Gerber in 2020, but they broke up in November 2021, and shortly after, Elordi was spotted with Olivia Jade Giannulli. Initially, they kept their romance casual as the daughter of "Full House" star Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli was fresh out of a relationship with her boyfriend of two years, musician Jackson Guthry.
You might not know too much about Elordi and Giannulli's on-off romance, as the pair have been trying to keep things under wraps and have often been separated by Elordi's filming schedule. The YouTuber is busy pursuing her own career opportunities, too. With 1.8 million followers on her lifestyle channel, she has landed lucrative deals with brands like Sephora. Giannulli also expanded her career into the world of reality TV in 2021 when she appeared in "Dancing With the Stars," finishing eighth alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
In July 2023 a source confirmed to People that Elordi and Giannulli have taken their romance to the next level. "They are 100 percent going strong," the source said after the couple were spotted holidaying with Giannulli's parents.
Alison Oliver has been keeping her relationship out of the spotlight
Alison Oliver joins Jacob Elordi in his satirical depiction of the upper class youth Felix's sister Venetia Catton. On screen, her character is single and keen to pursue a sexual relationship with Barry Keoghan's Oliver while he is staying at Saltburn. However, it ends after one bloody encounter when Felix warns him off. In real-life, Oliver has a much sweeter relationship story. She is dating fellow actor Éanna Hardwicke. The pair both starred in adaptations of Sally Rooney's novels, with Oliver playing Frances in 2022's "Conversations with Friends" while Hardwicke played Rob in 2020's "Normal People."
Oliver and Hardwicke grew up together in Cork, Ireland, and it seems their relationship predates their respective breakout roles as they both attended the Lir Academy in Dublin prior to embarking on their acting careers. Although the pair have been going the distance for a while, Hardwicke isn't featured on Oliver's Instagram grid, which is mostly used to promote her acting roles. However, Hardwicke has a few personal posts dotted throughout his page. He took to Instagram to praise his girlfriend when she starred in Rooney's series. "I'm so proud and just in awe really of @alisonoliver333 making her debut alongside an excellent team, in a really special part. She puts such care, craft and heart into all she does and there are years of dedication underneath all of this," he gushed, concluding the post by calling her his "hero." Latterly, they've both been pretty busy and while Oliver was filming "Saltburn," Hardwicke was working on "The Sixth Commandment" for the BBC.
Rosamund Pike feels supported by her long-time partner Robie Uniake
In "Saltburn," Rosamund Pike plays Elspeth Catton, the somewhat unfeeling mother of Felix and Venetia. Pike might have played her part a little too well, because despite the movie's critical praise, she struggled to watch it when it was completed, telling Deadline: "I remember being very uncomfortable when I first saw the film ... I found it uncomfortable the way Elspeth was." Of course, this is hardly the darkest film Pike has ever starred in. She's notably played a woman who faked who own kidnapping and sexual assault in "Gone Girl" and a conniving con–artist who steals money from the elderly in "I Care A Lot."
Pike, in part, credits her varied and successful career to the support of her long-time partner Robie Uniacke. She told The Guardian that her mathematician and businessman partner is her biggest champion and that he happily calls himself a feminist. "It's a thing I prize highly and appreciate daily. Someone who's self-confident enough and secure enough to deal with this crazy [life]," she said. The pair, who have a 17-year age gap, got together in 2009 and share two children and often work their lives around Pike's acting schedule, but they make it work. "It is crazy, how our life is. Just the constant shifting. The fact we keep any form of routine is quite remarkable, really," she added.
Richard E. Grant was widowed shortly before production began on Saltburn
British star Richard E. Grant was cast in "Saltburn" as Sir James Catton in early 2022, just months after he suffered a personal tragedy. His wife of more than three decades, fellow actor Joan Washington, died from lung cancer in September 2021 when she was 74.
On November 1, 2023, Grant paid tribute to his late wife, posting a series of photos on X, formerly Twitter. Alongside them, he wrote: "Posthumous 37th Wedding Anniversary today. Am profoundly grateful for the decades-long partnership I shared with the extraordinary love of my life, Joan Washington."
Grant opened up about their marriage again, telling The Telegraph that Washington was truly one of a kind. "I think that what was so extraordinary about her is that I felt like I was truly seen and understood by another human being in a way that nobody else has even come near," he gushed (via Mirror). To keep her close, he writes her a letter every night to tell what's happened that day and ponders what she would say in response.
By the time "Saltburn" premiered on Prime Video, it had been two years since Grant lost his wife. He revealed to the outlet that he had been set up on a couple of blind dates, but explained that he's not ready to move on and can't imagine ever falling in love again.
Carey Mulligan is married to a famous musician
Carey Mulligan plays Pamela, a friend of the Catton family who she is staying with while she gets back on her feet. Pamela comes across as an unlucky in love and life character (as she's the first character to mysteriously die), but Mulligan couldn't be further from her on-screen persona in real-life. The movie star has been married to Marcus Mumford, lead singer of band Mumford and Sons since 2012.
The happy couple first met as kids at a Christian youth camp, but it wasn't until they reconnected in 2011 as adults that they started dating. Since then, Mulligan and Mumford have made a home for themselves in West London and have welcomed three children, two daughters and a son. During the course of their relationship, Mulligan has starred in such films as "The Great Gatsby" and Emerald Fennell's debut feature "Promising Young Woman," while Mumford and Sons have released a string of albums including "Babel" which scored them two Grammy Award wins.
With such busy careers, there are often times when the actor and musician are forced apart. To stay connected, Mulligan and Mumford write love letters to each other. "To have a love letter from someone, to hold it in your hand and know you can keep it for your whole life, that's an amazing thing," Mulligan told The Telegraph. In addition, the couple have a "two-week rule," which means they never go more than fourteen days without seeing each other in person.
Paul Rhys struggled to move on after his ex-girlfriend died
Paul Rhys has enjoyed a steady stream of acting gigs ever since the 1980s. His notable roles include playing Vlad the Impaler in Aldrich Ames in "The Assets," "Da Vinci's Demons," and, of course, Duncan in "Saltburn." But, while Rhys' career has continued to build momentum, he has had to navigate some difficult terrain in his personal life. During the late nineties, Rhys was in a long-term relationship with Australian actor Arkie Whiteley, who tragically died from cancer in 2001. Their seven-year-long romance ended eighteen months earlier, but the pair remained close, and Rhys cared for her alone for four months before her death.
Years after her death, Rhys told the Mirror he continued to feel her presence. "We had a very strong bond and I loved her hugely. Some time after her death I had a sort of psychic experience. I felt her very closely and I was sure she was near me. I could feel she was frightened and it was as if she could see me and was shouting to me to help her. I couldn't see or hear her — I just felt her strongly," he explained (via The Free Library).
Since Whiteley's death, Rhys has become incredibly private about his personal life and hasn't spoken out about Whiteley or anyone else in interviews. However, he is rumored to be in a relationship with fellow actor Katherine Fugate, and Rhys is reportedly the father of her teenage daughter Madeleine.
Reece Shearsmith met his wife Jane on the stage
Reece Shearmith only has a few brief appearances in "Saltburn," but as Oliver and Farleigh's Oxford tutor, who favors the latter, he sets the tone for some of Oliver's later interactions.
The British comedian is best known for creating and starring in the long-running sitcom "The League of Gentleman." He has also appeared in popular TV series and movies such as "Good Omens," and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." But, Shearsmith is notoriously private about his personal life, so fans may not know that he's been off the market for quite some time.
He's actually been married to his wife since 2001. Teasing their early courtship, Shearsmith told The Guardian: "I met Jane on tour during a play. We first kissed in a coffin. It was lovely." Although the comedy star was cagey on the details of which play it was that they were working on, it was most likely the stage version of "The League of Gentleman" which kicked off his career back in 1994. It is his only theater credit of the '90s. The next is "A Local Show for Local People" in 2001, but by this time, the couple had married. They went on to welcome two children together.
Shaun Dooley regularly collaborates on projects with his wife
Like Reece Shearsmith, "It's A Sin" star Shaun Dooley also has a small role in "Saltburn." He plays Jeff Quick, Oliver's supposedly dead dad who we discover is very much alive thanks to Felix. Despite everything that Oliver said about him, Jeff and his wife Paula appear to have a happy, normal life.
Dooley is also happily married off screen, having tied the knot with his wife Polly Dooley, professionally known as Polly Cameron, in 1999. Polly worked as a casting agent and director in the '00s, and was responsible for auditioning for popular British medical series such as "Casualty" and "Doctors." For the latter, she worked on over 100 episodes. The couple now share four children together.
In 2019, the couple decided to merge their professional lives as well as their personal ones, working on the charity music album "Got It Covered" and a companion documentary to raise money for the BBC charity, Children In Need. Speaking about their decision to take on the project, Shaun told the BBC they were keen to do their part for charity. The album features songs by actors and celebrities who aren't professional musicians — such as Helena Bonham Carter and David Tennant. Shaun is also one of them, and he credits Polly for encouraging him to be featured on the album. "We could get somebody else far more famous, but my wife has very much been like, 'You can sing, the song you want to sing is beautiful, keep going, keep going, keep going,'" he revealed.
Dorothy Atkinson starred opposite her husband in Pennyworth
Dorothy "Dot" Atkinson plays Shaun Dooley's on-screen wife and Oliver's mom Paula Quick. Off-screen Atkinson is also a married woman. She fell in love with fellow British actor Martin Savage after the pair met while working on the 1999 film "Topsy-Turvy" together. In an interview with Express, she recalled how they got together, revealing: "It was kind of a slow build with Martin. At first I thought, 'He's cocky — I don't like him,' and then my mood changed and I found myself staring at him a little too long." Atkinson added that Savage won her heart with his romantic movies, like making her a mixtape.
The couple have spent the past two decades balancing raising their son Johnnie and pursuing their own careers. But it's not always easy, as Atkinson admitted she does sometimes she does bring her work home with her, such as her demanding, snobby character Pauline from the BBC's comedy series "Mum." "There's been a few times when my husband's said, 'alright Pauline'. When I'm holding out my hand for a cup of tea and not acknowledging it. You know, just the little things," she recalled to iNews. Perhaps the couple find it easier to navigate their work-life balance when they're both involved in the same project, which is something they've done through their careers. They've notably starred opposite each other in the biographical drama "Mr. Turner" and the "Batman" prequel series "Pennyworth."
Millie Kent's beau is a big Shakespeare fan
Millie Kent's character, India, appears at the end of "Saltburn" as a guest at Oliver's birthday party. Of course, she pays the birthday boy no attention and sneaks off into the maze with Felix before his untimely death. In real-life, the British actor's boyfriend is very much alive and well. She is dating theater actor and avid photographer Will Edgerton. He is a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and has performed in a number of classic plays, including "Richard III" and "All's Well That Ends Well."
Edgerton and Kent have been together for several years — since at least 2018, according to their social media pages. The couple performed in another Shakespeare play together that year while they were both studying at the London drama school, ArtsEd.
Alongside acting, the pair have explored other passions together, notably traveling around Australia and attending the U.K.'s biggest music festival Glastonbury together. As well as showing off their adventures on social media, the pair regularly post appreciation posts for each other. Keeping it short and sweet in a touching Instagram tribute to her beau, Kent posted: "Dayum am I lucky to be loved by you." She paired the caption with an adorable selfie of the pair in a park.