A Deep Dive Into Jacob Elordi's Relationship History

When Jacob Elordi landed a starring role in 2018's "The Kissing Booth," fans wanted to know if life imitated art for the Aussie heartthrob. Indeed it did, as the actor was dating Joey King (Elle Evans) IRL at the same time he was kissing her onscreen. Though the relationship only lasted a year, Elordi and King continued to play a couple in the films (cue all the awkward energy), and interest in Elordi's love life increased as his star continued to rise. Partly, this is because Elordi is a romantic at heart. In a 2021 interview with W Magazine, the "Saltburn" actor revealed that he still remembers his first kiss. "Train station in East Malvern, in Melbourne, with a girl named Ruby. We met at the station at, I think, 4:20 sharp. It was a date to meet and kiss. It's probably still one of the most romantic moments in my life," he said. (Ruby — big kudos, wherever you are!)

Mostly, however, fans want to know who Elordi is dating because he has blossomed into one of Hollywood's heavy hitters. And while the character he portrays in HBO's "Euphoria" might be a toxic player, Elordi is anything but. He's been in several long-term relationships with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, from King to Kaia Gerber and Olivia Jade Giannulli. Speaking of Giannulli, she is still with Elordi, and the pair have been off and on since they were first linked together in 2021.