A Deep Dive Into Jacob Elordi's Relationship History
When Jacob Elordi landed a starring role in 2018's "The Kissing Booth," fans wanted to know if life imitated art for the Aussie heartthrob. Indeed it did, as the actor was dating Joey King (Elle Evans) IRL at the same time he was kissing her onscreen. Though the relationship only lasted a year, Elordi and King continued to play a couple in the films (cue all the awkward energy), and interest in Elordi's love life increased as his star continued to rise. Partly, this is because Elordi is a romantic at heart. In a 2021 interview with W Magazine, the "Saltburn" actor revealed that he still remembers his first kiss. "Train station in East Malvern, in Melbourne, with a girl named Ruby. We met at the station at, I think, 4:20 sharp. It was a date to meet and kiss. It's probably still one of the most romantic moments in my life," he said. (Ruby — big kudos, wherever you are!)
Mostly, however, fans want to know who Elordi is dating because he has blossomed into one of Hollywood's heavy hitters. And while the character he portrays in HBO's "Euphoria" might be a toxic player, Elordi is anything but. He's been in several long-term relationships with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, from King to Kaia Gerber and Olivia Jade Giannulli. Speaking of Giannulli, she is still with Elordi, and the pair have been off and on since they were first linked together in 2021.
Joey King
Joey King and Jacob Elordi made an offscreen love connection while filming "The Kissing Booth," but their romance didn't end well. After breaking up, they were contractually obligated to pretend to be madly in love while filming the "Kissing Booth" movies. King didn't regret anything, appearing on the "Mood With Lauren Elizabeth" podcast in 2019 and explaining that "making the sacrifice ... was totally worth it," but Elordi thought differently. In 2023, he told GQ that the films were absurd and he didn't want to make them. Per Variety, King fired back, saying it was "unfortunate anyone would feel that way."
Cari Flowers
This was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it summer romance. American model Cari Flowers posted a selfie to Instagram in 2019 and tagged Jacob Elordi, sparking rumors that he'd snapped the pic — though the tag has since been removed. She also posted a photo dump with a since-deleted picture of Elordi, captioned, "friends in australia!!." Considering Elordi is an Aussie, it doesn't exactly scream subtlety. Or maybe that honor goes to the since-deleted carousel with images of Elordi and Flowers kissing each other. Regardless, Elordi never posted of Flowers, nor did he comment publicly on the rumored romance. Flowers later wiped Elordi from her Instagram.
Kaia Gerber
In perhaps Jacob Elordi's most well-documented relationship, he dated model Kaia Gerber from 2020 to 2021. People reported they were first spotted in NYC in September 2020, before making things Instagram official on Halloween. Gerber opened up about their romance in a 2021 interview with Vogue, explaining that Elordi had "really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions." Despite making their red carpet debut that September, they split shortly afterward. Neither Gerber nor Elordi fully addressed the split, though Elordi later praised his ex in an interview with Men's Health.
Olivia Jade Giannulli
At this point in Jacob Elordi's relationship history, it feels safe to say he likes models. A month after his breakup with Kaia Gerber, he grabbed coffee with Olivia Jade Giannulli. A source told Us Weekly that while they'd "been on some dates," the pair were only casually seeing each other. They seemingly split in the New Year, and Elordi briefly dated another model (more on her below), but he and Giannulli are still together as of this writing. In 2023, they were spotted looking affectionate while shopping together in SoHo, and they also jetted off to Italy for a romantic getaway.
Bianca Finch
During one of his "off" periods with Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi stepped out with Australian model Bianca Finch. The Daily Mail has pap photos of the two of them hanging out together in Los Angeles circa 2022. Another one of Elordi's big romantic gestures appears to be taking intimate photos of his love interests — see above with Cari Flowers — and he snapped pictures of Finch during their outing. While he and Finch were clearly romantic, their 'ship didn't last long.