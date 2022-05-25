Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Giannulli Reportedly Confirm What We Suspected All Along

"Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi may play the nasty, nefarious Nate on the hit HBO show, but that doesn't seem to kill his vibe as the show's resident ladies man, working his way through best friends Maddie and Cassie. In real life, Elordi has also proven himself to be somewhat of a Casanova. He had a brief romance with his "The Kissing Booth" co-star Joey King in 2017 but by 2018, they were done. Then, the rumor mill starting turning again when reports emerged that Elordi had begun seeing Cindy Crawford's lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber.

Seeing as how both of them are models, they naturally had a lot in common, and the relationship that sprung up in the summer of 2020 seemed to be going strong until November 2021, when that age-old interference ruined their relationship — work. Speaking about their breakup to InTouch, an insider close to the situation revealed that all their time apart due to work commitments was the real culprit, rather than incompatibility. "Their schedules conflicted," the source told the outlet, "they weren't spending much time together."

Elordi didn't embrace the solo life for long, because by the end of that year, he was spotted by the paparazzi strolling in Los Angeles with none other than Olivia Jade Giannulli, YouTube star and daughter of "Full House's" Lori Loughlin. Of course, being spotted together doesn't mean much — we all thought he and "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya were an item. But now we know the truth, and you've probably already guessed it.