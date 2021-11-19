Inside Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber's Reported Split

Love doesn't seem to be in the air this season as another pair of young lovers have split. Following the breakup of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, actor Jacob Elordi and model Kaia Gerber have reportedly also called it quits after a year of dating.

According to Page Six, a source confirmed that the pair are no longer romantically involved, but their breakup was "amicable." They started dating around the end of summer last year, but they only confirmed their relationship when they posted a photo of their Halloween costume on Instagram. Apparently, it was also through Instagram that they discreetly made their split known, as Gerber took down photos of Elordi from her page.

Elordi and Gerber have mostly kept their relationship on the down-low, but the model once opened up to Vogue about what it's like to be with the "Euphoria" actor. "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she said. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone." Although that sounded like a promising match, the couple ultimately wasn't able to make it work.