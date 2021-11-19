Inside Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber's Reported Split
Love doesn't seem to be in the air this season as another pair of young lovers have split. Following the breakup of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, actor Jacob Elordi and model Kaia Gerber have reportedly also called it quits after a year of dating.
According to Page Six, a source confirmed that the pair are no longer romantically involved, but their breakup was "amicable." They started dating around the end of summer last year, but they only confirmed their relationship when they posted a photo of their Halloween costume on Instagram. Apparently, it was also through Instagram that they discreetly made their split known, as Gerber took down photos of Elordi from her page.
Elordi and Gerber have mostly kept their relationship on the down-low, but the model once opened up to Vogue about what it's like to be with the "Euphoria" actor. "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she said. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone." Although that sounded like a promising match, the couple ultimately wasn't able to make it work.
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber reportedly broke up due to conflicts in schedule
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber reportedly met the same fate as most Hollywood couples. Per In Touch, an insider shared how the ex-lovebirds found it tough to maintain their relationship. "Their schedules conflicted, they weren't spending much time together," the source said. "It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that's why it wasn't working."
Even if it was practical matters that eventually drove Elordi and Gerber apart, as a couple, they seemed to have a good run. Sources close to the two said that they're practically a match made in heaven. "It was like the universe brought them together! They're both models, modeled for Calvin Klein — very into fashion, of course," an insider told Us Weekly. "They love going shopping together and even working out together. They're truly some of the kindest people you will meet." Even Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber "adore Jacob and think he's a great match for Kaia." Her close circle was fond of him, too. "Her friends have also taken a liking to him and think he's such a heartthrob."
Unfortunately, it seems that the connection was ultimately no match for their busy schedules. "They weren't spending much time together," an insider said, but made it clear there are "no hard feelings" between the two.