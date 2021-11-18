Inside Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes' Breakup

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are no longer an item. The two singers announced their split via identical statements posted to their Instagram Stories. It seemed that the breakup was amicable since the couple shared that, while they are putting an end to their romantic relationship, they will remain friends.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn"

The breakup is a big surprise to fans, considering how Cabello and Mendes were recently spotted looking cozy in Miami Beach earlier this month, per Page Six. They were spotted kissing on the beach and looking as in love as ever at the time. But it seems like it was their last romantic getaway now that they ended their two-year relationship.