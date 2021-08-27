Camila Cabello Clears Up Those Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumors

Ever since Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello started dating in 2019, fans can't get enough of the couple. Whether they're holding hands, kissing, or hanging out with their dog, the singers are always making headlines. For instance, they sent fans into a frenzy when Mendes admitted he and Cabello have "absolutely" talked about getting engaged. In 2020, he told Entertainment Tonight, "I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know. She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old."

Mendes continued, "At the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast. But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person." Now, the pair, who celebrated their two-year anniversary in July, re-sparked engagement rumors after Cabello posted a TikTok video wearing a diamond ring on that finger. Scroll ahead to find out whether there's any truth to the latest gossip.