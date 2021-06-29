Shawn Mendes Reveals His Biggest Fear About Arguing With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set the Internet aflame when they started dating in July 2019, and they've been going strong ever since.

Mendes chatted about his romance with the "Havana" singer to Apple Music in 2020, and it's obvious he's head over heels. "A lot happens when you fall in love for the first time, because you really feel this support, this grounded, 'Hey, if everything goes away, I'm going to be okay,'" he said. "It's perspective, and it's beautiful. And it really allows you to be like, 'Okay, well, if I'm going to do this [make music, etc.], I might as well be doing it for the right reasons and really, really, really enjoying it.'"

Based on her sweet Instagram posts, Camila clearly feels the same way. But she also wrote in one Instagram share that sometimes love is "messy and uncomfortable." "I've learned a lot about love with this guy. It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes," she admitted. "But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness." Mendes even told ET Online that an engagement could be in their future: "I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that."

