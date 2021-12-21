What's Really Going On With Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade?

Australian actor and "Kissing Booth" star Jacob Elordi was spotted looking chummy with Olivia Jade over the weekend. Paps snapped photos of the pair taking a stroll through the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, per the Daily Mail. They were accompanied by Elordi's dog, Layla, per Us Weekly.

So, does this mean they're officially together? That's tough to say. When it comes to love Elordi is notoriously private. In the more than a year that he was with Kaia Gerber, he would often refuse to answer any questions about her or the relationship. "No, I don't really want to talk about my relationship," he told Esquire earlier this year, before adding that Gerber taught him a lot about how to handle himself in the public eye.

As for Olivia, she's been single since breaking things off with her on/off long term boyfriend Jackson Guthry. The pair first broke up at the height of Olivia's college admissions scandal. "Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him," an insider explained to Us Weekly. "It wasn't necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn't be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult." However, they eventually got back together and split again this year, leaving her available to start a new fling with Elordi.